Seahawks Duo Pegged to Surpass Rival Stars, Leaving Them ‘In the Dust’

The Sam Darnold connection with wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba for the Seattle Seahawks is already one of the best in the NFL. It could be the very best in the league very soon.

That’s what Fansided’s 12th Man Rising’s Aaron Zacharias argued this weekend when he compared the Seahawks duo to the Los Angeles Rams connection between Matthew Stafford and Puka Nacua.

Because of Stafford’s age, Zacharias sees the Seahawks duo as having a longer shelf life. But he also argued Darnold’s chemistry with his top wideout could make up the top duo in the league even before Stafford’s retirement.

“Last season, Smith-Njigba led the league with 1,793 yards, while Darnold was one of just six quarterbacks to surpass 4,000 yards. Not only did the two win the Super Bowl, but Smith-Njigba also won another award: the AP Offensive Player of the Year,” wrote Zacharias.

“Last season, Stafford and Nacua were the most prolific and most dangerous duos, and it should come as a surprise if they are again next season. That said, it shouldn’t be a surprise if Darnold and Smith-Njigba are, either.

“Having seen what we saw from them last season, with another full offseason of work under their belts, and the fact that the Seahawks’ running game might be a work in progress, the Darnold to Smith-Njigba connection could be even more prevalent.”