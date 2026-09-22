Seahawks Analyst Answers When Sam Darnold Should Return

The Seattle Seahawks may get quarterback Sam Darnold back as soon as Week 3. If he doesn’t play this Sunday, then Darnold is likely to be back for Week 4.

But is that the best scenario for the Seahawks? On Monday, Seattle radio personalities Mike Salk and Brock Huard discussed whether it might be prudent to hold out Darnold for an extra game or two because Drew Lock is playing so well.

Huard made clear he is not in favor of holding out Darnold just so Lock can play more. But Huard emphasized the Seahawks don’t have to rush back their quarterback either.

“He’s going to work to practice this week, and what does that look like? Is he doing the scout stuff?” Huard said of Darnold. “Can you practice and recover? Can you do these things? Can you go full speed?

“You’re not going to play a compromised Sam Darnold in any way, so the minute he’s not compromised (he will play), and the only way you… know that is sudden movement and some of the practice and some of the full speed running.”

When Will Sam Darnold Return for Seahawks?

Getty NFL analyst Brock Huard discussed on the radio when the ideal time for quarterback Sam Darnold to return for the Seattle Seahawks will be.

The Seahawks face the 0-2 Washington Commanders and then the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers the next two weeks. They then will square off against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5.

That led to Salk asking Monday whether it would be prudent to hold out Darnold until Week 5. But Huard left no debate, saying no.

The Seahawks have the luxury of not needing to rush back their signal-caller before he’s ready to return from injury. It is, though, pretty crazy to suggest an NFL team shouldn’t start their Super Bowl-winning quarterback once he’s ready. Athletes are competitors. They will always want to play if they physically can.

“I want to go play. I want to play on this team,” Huard said explaining Darnold’s thought process. “I want to play with that O-line. I want to play with that wide receiver. I want to play in this system where we got answers.”

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald left no debate on this topic either.

“If Sam can play, he’s going to play. And if Sam can’t play, then Drew will play,” Macdonald said. “I think it’s pretty simple.”

Drew Lock Starring for Seattle in Darnold’s Absence

Getty Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has played extremely well early this season.

Whether Lock should start another week or two against a struggling team is about as close as one will get to a quarterback controversy in Seattle. Clearly, Darnold is the team’s starter.

But make no mistake, the Seahawks aren’t 2-0 without Lock.

In two games, Lock has posted a 72.9% completion percentage with four touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s averaged 8.8 yards per pass.

Lock only received credit for the win in Week 2. But during his Week 1 relief appearance, he led the Seahawks back from a 10-point deficit.

Lock won’t remain in the starting lineup much longer. But with his start to 2026, he has catapulted to near the top of every backup quarterback list. The Seahawks can feel confident that Lock will give them a chance to win if they have to turn to him again this season.