Sam Darnold’s Playing Status for Next Game Is Clearer After Jayden Daniels’ Injury

The Seattle Seahawks continue to get more and more good news when it comes to Sam Darnold’s injury. Yet, things could shift regarding the Seahawks’ plans following Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels unfortunately dislocating his elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Daniels is expected to miss significant time with the injury, including against the Seahawks in Week 3. Seattle is now likely to face the Commanders with Marcus Mariota as the team’s quarterback.

Mariota is a capable NFL quarterback, but the Commanders offense takes a significant step back with Daniels sidelined. The Seahawks just showed the offense can function at a high level with Drew Lock under center.

It would seem like a major surprise for the Seahawks to play Darnold in Week 3 given the Commanders are now without Daniels. The Seahawks face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 on October 4, which could be a more realistic target date for Darnold.

Let’s take a look at the latest Seahawks news.

Seahawks News: QB Sam Darnold Could Practice Ahead of Week 3 Game vs. Commanders

Daniels’ injury or not, it may come as a surprise that Darnold is even in the picture for Week 3. The debate comes as Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed that Darnold has a chance to practice ahead of the Commanders game.

“I think there’s a chance that he comes back and practices at some point (this week),” Macdonald told reporters after the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals. “… The timetable has shifted quite drastically, frankly.

“What is that, like ten days or whatever (since the injury)? So, we got three more days… to kind of see where it’s going between now and (Wednesday’s practice).”

Jayden Daniels’ Injury Expected to Keep Commanders QB From Playing vs. Seahawks

As for Daniels, it is terrible news given the quarterback played in just seven games in 2025 as his season was derailed by multiple injuries. One of these injuries included a dislocated elbow which Daniels is now dealing with a similar issue.

“He did injure his left elbow, it was a dislocation,” Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said of Daniels, per Pro Football Talk. “X-rays showed no fracture. He’ll travel back home with the team. More imaging tomorrow.

“Man, are we bummed for him. I thought he was really playing his (expletive) off. And we will rally so hard around Marcus until Jayden is back.”