Is Sam Darnold Playing Today? Seahawks-Commanders QB Injury Statuses Explained

The Seattle Seahawks will get their starting quarterback back Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders won’t be as fortunate.

Sam Darnold is playing in Seattle’s September 27 matchup with Washington after recovering from the glute injury that knocked him out of the Seahawks’ season opener and kept him sidelined in Week 2. Jayden Daniels is not playing, with Washington turning to Marcus Mariota after Daniels dislocated his left elbow against the Dallas Cowboys.

And Daniels’ absence comes with an uncomfortable bit of Seahawks history attached: it is the same elbow he dislocated against Seattle last season.

Is Sam Darnold Playing Today? Seahawks QB Cleared to Return

Yes. Darnold will start against Washington.

The Seahawks removed Darnold from the final injury report after he practiced in full Thursday and Friday, and head coach Mike Macdonald left no ambiguity about his quarterback’s status.

“Sam’s going to play. He’s ready to go, he’s done a great job,” Macdonald said Friday, according to Seahawks.com.

Macdonald added that Darnold told the team he feels great and “looks great.”

Darnold suffered the injury on Seattle’s first offensive possession of the season against the New England Patriots. Initially announced as a hip injury, subsequent testing showed the hip itself was intact and the issue was muscular.

He missed Seattle’s Week 2 win over Arizona while Drew Lock started in his place.

Darnold returned as a limited participant Wednesday before practicing fully on consecutive days, and Seattle did not give him a game designation Friday.

Jayden Daniels Injury Update: Is the Commanders QB Playing Today?

No.

Daniels has officially been ruled out against Seattle because of the dislocated left elbow he suffered in Washington’s Week 2 loss to Dallas. Mariota will start in his place.

Daniels was injured on the final play of the first half when left guard Chris Paul stepped on his foot after the snap. Daniels stumbled and attempted to brace his fall with his left arm, causing the elbow to bend awkwardly beneath him.

There was no fracture.

More importantly, additional imaging and consultations with specialists produced some encouraging news. Washington is not placing Daniels on injured reserve, and surgery is not currently planned.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Daniels is expected to return within three weeks, if not sooner.

That is a considerably clearer picture than Washington had immediately after the injury.

How Long Is Jayden Daniels Out?

At least Sunday.

Beyond that, Daniels’ exact return date has not been announced.

The expectation that he can return within three weeks would potentially put several upcoming games into play. Washington faces Indianapolis in London in Week 4, the Giants in Week 5 and the 49ers in Week 6 before its Week 7 bye.

Avoiding injured reserve is significant because an IR designation would require Daniels to miss at least four games.

CBS Sports reported that Daniels is expected to wear a brace on the left elbow when he returns.

That brings Washington to the more complicated part of Daniels’ injury.

This has happened before.

Jayden Daniels Injury History Includes Dislocated Elbow vs. Seahawks

Daniels’ current injury is his second dislocation of the same left elbow in less than a year.

The first came against these Seahawks.

Daniels returned from a hamstring injury for Washington’s November 2, 2025 game against Seattle. With less than eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, he was sacked for a two-yard loss and dislocated his left elbow.

The Commanders were trailing 38-7 at the time.

An MRI showed no fracture, but Daniels missed the next three games before eventually being cleared for Washington’s Week 14 matchup against Minnesota.

His comeback lasted only part of one game.

Daniels landed on the elbow again following an interception against the Vikings, aggravating the injury. Washington eventually shut him down for its final three games.

The elbow wasn’t his only problem in 2025. Daniels also missed two games after suffering a knee sprain and later missed time with a hamstring injury. He appeared in only seven games during his second NFL season.

Now Washington is dealing with another interruption just two games into 2026.

Seattle’s quarterback situation has moved in the opposite direction.

After opening the season 2-0 largely without Darnold, the Seahawks finally get QB1 back Sunday, against a Washington team once again asking Mariota to replace Daniels.