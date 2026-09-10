Seahawks Have 1 Intriguing QB Option to Replace Sam Darnold

With the Seattle Seahawks losing quarterback Sam Darnold to a hip injury, the defending Super Bowl champions have an immediate void to fill.

Seahawks backup quarterback Drew Lock made it work in a 13-10 victory over the New England Patriots on Wednesday, but Seattle would ideally like a stronger option. That could mean a reunion between the Seahawks and former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson.

While Wilson, 37, retired this offseason, it’s possible he could step in and fill for Darnold for the foreseeable future. Wilson played for the Seahawks from 2012 to 2021, and he won a Super Bowl with Seattle in the 2013 season — the franchise’s first.

He continued with the Denver Broncos in 2022 after a trade that ironically sent Lock to Seattle. Wilson didn’t pan out in Denver after two seasons, but he had solid play with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024 before he landed with the New York Giants.

With the Giants, Wilson had one big performance and a couple of serviceable ones in 2025.

He went wild against the Dallas Cowboys in the second game of that season with 30-41 passing for 450 yards and three touchdowns versus an interception. The Giants lost that game 40-37 in overtime, and New York’s struggles under former head coach Brian Daboll continued all season.

New York ultimately benched Wilson to start then-rookie Jaxson Dart, a No. 25 pick that year. Wilson played sparingly after a late-September loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and he finished with 831 yards passing and three touchdowns versus three picks for the season.

No Cooking Needed If Russell Wilson Signs

Seattle doesn’t need to “let Russ cook” this time around if he rejoins the team. That showed clearly on Wednesday, as Lock guided the offense sufficiently in a defensive battle of a Super Bowl rematch.

Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba arguably surpasses any skill player Wilson worked with during his prime in Seattle. Smith-Njigba, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, looked the part with a 45-yard catch-and-run touchdown from Lock.

Seattle also looks solid at running back with rookie Jadarian Price, who rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries. George Holani showed promise with 29 yards on eight carries.

Eventually, the Seahawks will also have Zach Charbonnet back from a knee injury, and that will only bolster the offense. Wilson could work in the Seahawks offense with the talent surrounding him, and he arguably carries a greater upside than Lock.

While Wilson took off against one of the league’s weakest defenses in 2025, he at least showed clear flashes of still being an effective starting quarterback. It behooves the Seahawks to at least give Wilson a call.

Counting the Cost For Russell Wilson

​Seattle could afford Wilson, though he still commanded significant money at the end of his career. Wilson had a one-year, $10.5 million deal with the Giants last year, and that was in what turned out to be a bridge quarterback role.

That said, the Seahawks have $16.6 million in salary cap space, which means Seattle could bring him in if he is a true fit for the offense. After all, the Seahawks are in win-now mode in a grueling NFC West with serious Super Bowl contenders in the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.