Sam Darnold Drops Telling Clue About Seattle Seahawks’ New Offense

Sam Darnold did not make a bold prediction, call out a rival or deliver the kind of quote that screams for attention.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback did something more useful during his latest press conference: he gave a revealing clue about how the team’s offense may actually feel different under new offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

Seattle’s challenge is unusual. The Seahawks are not trying to reinvent their offense after winning Super Bowl LX. They are trying to keep the good parts of Klint Kubiak’s system after Kubiak left for the Las Vegas Raiders, while allowing Fleury to put his own stamp on a championship group.

Darnold made it clear that stamp is already showing.

“For Klint, to be honest, the way that his personality is, it’s a little like Fleury, kind of stoic,” Darnold told reporters. “I think sometimes last year it was like, okay, we’re just going to continue to run the ball if we’re running the ball well. And that’s kind of his mindset and that was his mindset last year.”

Then came the more telling part.

“You kind of build an identity, right, as an offense,” Darnold said. “I’m not saying the identity has to be exactly what the coordinator wants to call or his personality, but it kind of ends up being that way a little bit, coordinator, quarterback.”

That is the real story buried inside an otherwise calm June press conference. Darnold is learning Fleury, Fleury is learning Darnold, and Seattle’s offense may be taking on a new personality before training camp even begins.

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Sam Darnold Says Brian Fleury Is Already Setting a Hard Standard

Darnold’s strongest description of Fleury was not about scheme. It was about temperament.

The Seahawks quarterback called Fleury “really stoic” and said the new coordinator has set a high standard for both the players and himself. That is not throwaway OTA praise. For a team coming off a championship season, complacency is one of the few obvious enemies.

Darnold leaned into that idea later, saying that when a team is running a similar system for a second straight year, “human nature is to kind of relax a little bit.” His answer framed Fleury’s job as more than installing plays. It is about keeping the details from slipping while Seattle tries to build on what already worked.

That is where the story gets interesting. The Seahawks are not rebuilding their offense. They are trying to preserve the core of a championship system while swapping out the play-caller who helped make it work.

Darnold said there is “a lot of the same stuff” in the offense because Fleury comes from San Francisco’s system, but also “a couple different wrinkles.” He described the process as collaborative, with Fleury bringing ideas from the 49ers and Seattle keeping some concepts from last season.

That is exactly the balance Seattle needs: enough continuity for Darnold and the offense to avoid starting over, but enough new material that defenses do not get a stale version of the 2025 Seahawks.

Seattle’s Repeat Bid May Come Down to Keeping Its Edge

Darnold did not offer a bold prediction. He actually avoided looking too far ahead when asked about the Los Angeles Rams, saying Seattle does not see them until Week 16 and will “cross that bridge” later.

But his comments did reveal the internal challenge for the Seahawks.

Seattle has a quarterback with uncommon scheme continuity after years of bouncing through different systems. Darnold said the transition has not been too jarring because his recent stops have kept him around versions of the Shanahan tree, from San Francisco to Minnesota to Seattle.

Now the Seahawks have to turn that familiarity into an advantage rather than a comfort zone.

Darnold said the offense is moving through installs faster this offseason, but the key is not letting “the details slip through the cracks.” That is the line that should matter most to Seahawks fans.

The headline version is that Darnold praised Fleury. The more revealing version is that Darnold sees the coordinator’s identity already starting to bleed into the offense.

For a defending champion, that can be dangerous in two very different ways. It can keep the standard high enough for another run. Or it can expose just how difficult replacing Kubiak will be once the games start counting.