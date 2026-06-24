Seahawks Get $55 Million Take on Sam Darnold’s Next Contract

The Seattle Seahawks don’t have to start thinking about Sam Darnold’s contract extension, as he’s in the second year of a three-year deal. However, they do have to keep an eye on how the market develops, as that could determine what Darnold could ask for next year.

In his first season with the Seahawks, Darnold played 1,085 total snaps, earning a 79.3 overall PFF grade. He recorded 4,048 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against 14 interceptions. Moreover, Darnold generated 29 big-time throws and 19 turnover-worthy plays.

Should Darnold replicate or even improve on this production, he could be entering the $50 million-plus per year range.

As a result, on the June 23 edition of “Wyman & Bob Show,” both radio hosts threw out the question of whether Darnold is worth $55 million per year. Dave Wyman acknowledges the Seahawks QB is worth that sum.

“I do too [think that Darnold’s worth $55 million] and I think that’s going to be a low-sounding number here very quickly,” Wyman said.

However, Wyman doesn’t believe the player will demand that sum when it’s time to discuss a contract extension with Seattle.

“He’s got plenty of time,” Wyman added. “Guys like him at quarterback just get better every year. He’s still got plenty of time to make that kind of money. I don’t think he’s going to demand it, that’s for sure. But I do think that if he has a similar type of year and takes a little better care of the ball, he’s worth $55 million.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold Gets Strong Message

Moreover, Wyman did state what he would like to see Darnold improve on if the player does want to demand $55 million per year. If the Seahawks QB were to receive that salary, it would mean changes for the team.

“He has a similar type of year, and I’m not saying that he needs to take them to a Super Bowl and win a Super Bowl, but I think he could do a better job of taking care of the ball,” Wyman added. “That was a problem for a while, and I think if he can continue to do that, he will be worth that.

“But I don’t know that Sam’s going to come and ask for that. I’ve said this a number of times. He plays with a defense that kept him in a game where he threw four interceptions. That game has to stand out, even though it’s a loss, when they lost in L.A. So, I think there’s a tremendous amount of value.”

Sam Darnold Gets Candid Assessment on Next Contract

Nonetheless, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell stated that he sees Darnold’s representation looking at what Baker Mayfield will get either from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or elsewhere.

“If you’re Sam Darnold’s agent, you’re looking at that negotiation very closely and saying, ‘Hey, if Baker Mayfield gets maybe $50 million per year, well gosh, Sam Darnold’s won a Super Bowl,‘” Barnwell said on the June 19 edition of “Bump and Stacy.“ “At the end of the day, I don’t think the Seahawks are naive to that reality. This is a good problem to have.”