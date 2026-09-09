Sam Darnold & New Wife, Katie Hoofnagle, Announce Major Personal News Before NFL Season

Sam Darnold and wife, Katie Hoofnagle Darnold, are having quite the year. Months after winning the Super Bowl, Darnold married his longtime girlfriend on April 3, 2026.

The couple’s wedding took place at Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California. It was a star-studded affair with plenty of celebrities in attendance.

According to People, the following stars were among the celebrities who attended the wedding: Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfield, Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo, Luke Kuechly, Christian Kirk and Cooper Kupp among others.

As the Seahawks face the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch for Week 1, Hoofnagle took to Instagram to send her favorite quarterback a message.

“In every lifetime, you & me,” Hoofnagle noted in a September 8, post sharing photos from the couple’s wedding.

Here’s what you need to know about Darnold and his new wife.

Sam Darnold on Wedding With Wife, Katie Hoofnagle Darnold: ‘Best Day of My Life’

During an August 23, interview with Fox amid a Seahawks-Titans preseason game, Darnold labeled the couple’s wedding as the “best day of my life.”

“Amazing, best day of my life,” Darnold explained. “So it was just a special day to be able to spend with our loved ones. And for everyone to be in the same place at one time.

“I don’t know if you’ll get another chance in your life to have that moment. So, just incredible. Incredible day, incredible night. I’m so happy to have everyone, like I said, that we love there.”

Sam Darnold’s Wife, Katie, Announced Personal News Before Seahawks’ NFL Season

Hoofnagle has an eye for fashion. Ahead of the NFL season, Darnold’s wife announced a new partnership with the Off Season Brand where fans can find Seahawks gear.

“Katie Darnold (@_hoofy) for Off Season NFL Fall ‘26,” Off Season detailed in an August 26, Instagram post.

“We admire how Katie makes @seahawks game day style her own, leaning into a laid-back look that feels effortlessly cool and true to her.”

Hoofnagle previously worked at Anthropologie in college, the store where Darnold’s wife revealed she found her wedding dress.

“I worked at Anthropologie in college and was always drawn to their wedding collection, BHLDN,” Hoofnagle told People’s Ashlyn Robinette during an April 7, interview.

“I walked by Anthro and saw my now-dress hanging in the window and called my mom and sister, begging them to fly to Orange County ASAP so I could try it on.”

Katie Hoofnagle Darnold to Seahawks QB: ‘Thank You for Being Exactly Who You Are’

Darnold’s wife also took to Instagram to celebrate her favorite quarterback’s birthday. Hoofnagle praised Darnold for offering her a “comfort that I’ve never found.”

“My favorite person turns 29 today!!” Hoofnagle explained in a June 5, Instagram message. “Thank you for being exactly who you are and for offering me a comfort that I’ve never found anywhere else.

“You are celebrated, loved, and appreciated today & everyday. Happy birthday 🤍.”