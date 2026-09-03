Seahawks Finalize $9.6 Billion Ownership Decision Before Week 1

The ownership transition that has been looming over the Seattle Seahawks for nearly two months is officially complete.

The Khosla family has formally taken control of the reigning Super Bowl champions, which the Seahawks announced, putting the finishing touches on a deal approved by NFL owners on Aug. 26.

FOX13’s Curtis Crabtree was quick to report on X that the franchise’s sale had closed.

Co-owners joining the Khosla family include Mark Stevens, the Aramburuzabala family, Val Blavatnik, Sheryl Sokoloff, Gonzalo Hevia Baillères, Jesse van der Werf, Samir Kaul, Sunny Gupta, Nader Naini, Penny Pritzker, Carlyle and Dynasty Equity, and Sixth Street. Seattle is six days away from beginning its title defense against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field, and its new ownership group will receive a formal introduction hours before that season-opening rematch.

Khosla Family Takes Control After Record $9.6 Billion Deal

Vinod Khosla will serve as chair, while his wife, Neeru Khosla, takes over as controlling owner and president of the Seahawks Charitable Foundation. Their son, Neal Khosla, will serve as vice chair, according to the team’s announcement.

“We are honored and excited to begin this next chapter. The Seahawks are known for their championship culture, winning football, and a deep connection to the 12s and the Pacific Northwest,” the family said at the start of its statement.

The closing follows a process that moved quickly after the Estate of Paul G. Allen reached an agreement with the Khosla family in July. NFL owners unanimously approved the transaction during a special meeting in Atlanta last week.

The reported $9.612 billion purchase price represents an NFL record, per Reuters. The outlet reported that the previous ownership group initially paid $194 million when Paul Allen purchased the franchise in 1997.

That three-decade run produced a dramatic transformation for Seattle.

Allen helped keep the franchise in the Pacific Northwest and eventually oversaw its first Super Bowl championship. Jody Allen became chair following her brother’s death in 2018 and closed her tenure with another Lombardi Trophy after Seattle defeated New England 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

The sale was also part of Paul Allen’s estate plan, which called for his assets to eventually be sold with proceeds directed toward philanthropy.

Seahawks New Era Begins on Same Day as Title Defense

The Khoslas are stepping into a considerably different situation than most incoming NFL owners.

Seattle is coming off a championship and already has its football leadership structure in place, allowing the new ownership group to focus on sustaining what has worked rather than immediately altering the organization.

Vinod Khosla offered a straightforward description of that objective after owners approved the sale.

“Keep the winning streak alive. Get another Super Bowl,” Khosla said, according to Reuters.

Seattle has also set a date for the ceremonial start of that era. The team announced that the Khosla family will be formally introduced during an 11 a.m. PT press conference at Lumen Field on Sept. 9.

Later that evening, the Seattle Seahawks will raise the curtain on the 2026 NFL season against the New England Patriots at 5:20 p.m. PT, giving the new owners an immediate front-row seat to Seattle’s pursuit of consecutive championships.

The Allen era finished with a Super Bowl celebration. Less than seven months later, the next era will begin with the trophy still in Seattle and expectations set at championship level.