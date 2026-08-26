Seattle Seahawks’ Record $9.6 Billion Sale Set for Final Vote

The Seattle Seahawks are one vote away from officially entering a new ownership era, with NFL owners scheduled to consider the record-setting $9.6 billion sale of the franchise Wednesday.

NFL owners are meeting in Atlanta on Aug. 26 to vote on the proposed transaction, KIRO 7 reported Wednesday morning. The deal would transfer control of the Seahawks from the estate of late owner Paul Allen to the Khosla family, led by venture capitalist Vinod Khosla.

The price alone puts the deal in rare territory.

Reuters reported the final figure at $9.612 billion, which would make it the most expensive sale of an NFL franchise and the second-highest team transaction in North American professional sports history.

There’s still one formal hurdle. At least 24 of the league’s 32 owners must approve the transaction before the process can move toward closing.

Seahawks Sale Cleared Key NFL Hurdle

Wednesday’s vote arrives after the deal received a significant endorsement last week.

The NFL’s finance and ownership policy committees unanimously recommended approval of the sale, via Reuters. That moved the transaction closer to completion and made approval at the full owners meeting the expected next step.

The Allen estate announced its agreement with the Khosla family on July 11, saying the family would become the Seahawks’ controlling owner if the transaction received league approval.

Terms were not disclosed by the team at the time.

“We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards,” Khosla said in the team’s announcement.

The ownership structure is expected to include Khosla’s wife, Neeru Khosla, as the control owner, while their son, Neal Khosla, is expected to hold a noteworthy leadership role, Sports Business Journal reported in July.

Vinod Khosla already has an NFL connection through a minority investment in the 49ers. That stake would need to be divested as part of the Seattle transaction.

The record price illustrates how sharply NFL valuations have climbed. Front Office Sports reported that the previous change-of-control record was $6.05 billion, set by Washington’s sale in 2023. Seattle’s price clears that mark by more than $3.5 billion.

Record Deal Would Close Paul Allen Ownership Chapter

Allen purchased the Seahawks in 1997 and helped stabilize a franchise that had faced uncertainty about its future in the city. After Allen died in 2018, his estate, led by his sister Jody Allen, continued to operate the team.

The estate formally began the sale process in February. The team said at the time that the move followed Allen’s directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct the estate proceeds to philanthropy.

Seattle enters the ownership transition as the defending Super Bowl champion, giving the incoming group control of an organization coming off one of the most successful seasons in team history.

KIRO 7 also reported that longtime Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell expects the franchise to remain in Seattle and believes the Khosla family could explore technology and stadium upgrades.

Those decisions would come later.

Wednesday’s business centers on getting the transaction through the league’s final approval stage.

If owners approve the sale, KIRO 7 mentioned that the NFL may spend additional time vetting the payment before the official introduction of the Khosla family.

In the end, approval would put a record $9.6 billion stamp on the end of the Allen era while clearing the way for the franchise’s next chapter.