Seattle Seahawks’ British Coach Overlooked During NFL Hiring Cycle

Led by defensive coordinator Aden Durde, the Seattle Seahawks spent last season building a defense capable of controlling games deep into January.

A leaguewide coaching survey from The Athletic named Durde among the assistants to watch during the 2026 season, but apparently, some league sources were “very surprised” that he did not receive more head coaching interest last winter.

Seattle’s defensive performance and the respect Durde has earned from players and coaches made his head coach candidacy very solid.

Durde received interview requests from the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons during the previous hiring cycle.

But neither opportunity led to a promotion.

Another season near the top of the league could make him much harder for Seattle to keep.

Durde’s Stock Rose With Seattle’s Championship Defense

The Seahawks coordinator gave prospective employers a excellent body of work to examine last season.

Seattle finished with the NFL’s top scoring defense, allowing 17.2 points per game.

NFL team statistics also show that opponents averaged only 4.4 yards per play and scored 31 touchdowns during the regular season. The Seahawks produced 47 sacks and 18 interceptions before carrying that defense through a championship postseason.

The group blended proven players such as Leonard Williams with younger playmakers including Nick Emmanwori.

Mike Macdonald remains the defensive play-caller, which creates an obvious question when teams evaluate Durde’s impact.

The Athletic’s report focused on the areas that extend beyond calling plays, citing Durde’s command of Macdonald’s system and ability to teach and communicate with players and fellow assistants.

Those qualities were part of Durde’s message when Seattle hired him in 2024.

He described fundamentals and playing connected across all three levels as the foundation of his defensive philosophy.

“There’s all the system stuff on top of that,” Durde said, “but, in those three prongs, if you’re rolling there, that’s our philosophy.”

Two seasons later, Seattle has the outcomes to support that approach.

Another Compelling Season Could Make Durde Difficult to Keep

Durde’s route to this position has already separated him from most candidates.

The London native became the first British coordinator in NFL history when he joined Macdonald’s staff.

His NFL coaching career began through the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship before he earned full-time roles with the Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

He spent three seasons coaching Dallas’ defensive line before Seattle hired him in February 2024.

Cleveland requested an interview with Durde in January after Seattle finished the regular season with the league’s leading scoring defense.

Atlanta later became the second team to seek an interview, giving him meaningful exposure during his first head coaching cycle.

The Athletic suggested the interest should have stretched further.

Regardless, Durde now enters the year with a Super Bowl title, continuity in Macdonald’s system and a defense carrying considerable expectations.

He doesn’t need prove that he can help oversee an elite unit.

The next stride is showing that Seattle can sustain its high level while opponents spend an offseason searching for answers.

That effort could define Durde’s future.

If the Seahawks remain among the NFL’s best defenses, teams searching for leadership next winter may view him as more than an intriguing coordinator.

They may see a head coach ready to run his own program.