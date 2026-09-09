Seahawks Announce Decision on Veteran RB Amid Zach Charbonnet Injury

The Seattle Seahawks are calling up some reinforcement for the injured Zach Charbonnet.
The Seahawks announced on Wednesday afternoon that they are calling up a veteran running back from the practice squad for their season opener against the New England Patriots. Charbonnet is still working his way back from a torn ACL and was considered a long shot to play in Week 1.
Seahawks Bring Help for the Backfield
The Seahawks announced in the hours before Wednesday’s season opener that they called fourth-year running back Velus Jones Jr. up from the practice squad along with some more help for the secondary.
“Safety AJ Finley was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster, while safety Rodney Thomas II and running back Velus Jones Jr. were elevated from the practice squad,” the team announced. “Guard Bryce Cabeldue was waived to make room for Finley on the 53-man roster.”
Jones has been in the NFL since 2022, appearing in 27 total games with two starts. He has 19 carries for 197 yards and one touchdown, playing mostly on special teams.
Jones took on a more significant role in the team’s playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers, rushing six times for 10 yards and making a tackle on special teams.
Zach Charbonnet Will Miss First Month
The Seahawks had announced that Charbonnet would start the season on the PUP list, forcing him to miss at least the first four weeks of the season. The Seahawks already lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to free agency, putting a bigger workload on rookie Jadarian Price.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shared some optimism for Charbonnet’s return, even though he would miss the first four games.
“Zach’s doing awesome, doing awesome,” Macdonald said. “I think he has a certain timetable in his mind that — which we won’t divulge right now — but he has a certain timetable that he’s targeting, and he’s on target for that timetable, which is great.”
Macdonald added that the veteran running back was pressing for his return.
“It’s an aggressive timetable,” he said.
Seahawks Announce Decision on Veteran RB Amid Zach Charbonnet Injury