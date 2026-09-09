Seahawks Announce Decision on Veteran RB Amid Zach Charbonnet Injury

The Seattle Seahawks are calling up some reinforcement for the injured Zach Charbonnet.

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday afternoon that they are calling up a veteran running back from the practice squad for their season opener against the New England Patriots. Charbonnet is still working his way back from a torn ACL and was considered a long shot to play in Week 1.

Seahawks Bring Help for the Backfield

The Seahawks announced in the hours before Wednesday’s season opener that they called fourth-year running back Velus Jones Jr. up from the practice squad along with some more help for the secondary.