Seahawks Work Out 2-Time 1,000-Yard Rusher After RBs Miss Opener

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t had luck keeping enough healthy running backs on the field.

They took a look at another option with proven college production today.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson reported that the Seahawks worked out Anthony Hankerson, a 22-year-old running back who was waived by Miami earlier this month.

The workout came six days after the Dolphins moved on from Hankerson and less than 24 hours after Seattle played without several backs in its 17-7 preseason loss to Dallas.

The visit adds a name to consider for Seattle as its backfield works toward full strength, with practice and preseason reps still available.

Hankerson Put Together Back-to-Back 1,000-Yard Seasons

Hankerson arrived in the NFL after displaying consistency while he handled volume at Oregon State.

Following his transfer from Colorado, the 5-foot-8, 204-pound back rushed for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns in 2024.

He followed that season with 1,086 yards and nine scores on 247 carries in 2025, becoming the sixth Oregon State player to record multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons and the program’s first to do it in consecutive years in almost two decades.

Across two seasons with the Beavers, Hankerson finished with 2,168 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. His full college career, including two years at Colorado, ended with 2,761 rushing yards, 28 rushing touchdowns and 70 receptions for 369 yards.

Miami signed Hankerson as an undrafted free agent on May 8.

His first NFL stop lasted through the early portion of training camp before the Dolphins waived him Aug. 10 as part of a series of roster moves.

That quick turnaround put Hankerson back on the market at a useful point in the calendar.

Meanwhile, for Seattle, Hankerson’s recent workload — 479 carries over his final two college seasons — makes sense to examine.

Seahawks Backfield Has Taken Several Early Hits

Seattle knew its running back rotation would look different in 2026.

Zach Charbonnet opened camp on the physically unable to perform list due to his recovery from the ACL injury he suffered during the postseason.

First-round rookie Jadarian Price then missed time with what coach Mike Macdonald described as lower-body soreness. Macdonald called the issue minor, and Price later returned to practice work.

The depth was tested again before Saturday’s preseason opener. Price, Charbonnet and Emanuel Wilson all sat out against Dallas. George Holani shouldered the bulk of the workload, finishing with 42 yards on 12 attempts in Seattle’s 17-7 loss.

Hankerson would enter an intense competition if Seattle signs him, and there’s not a ton of time left before roster cuts begin forming the final 53.

His production at Oregon State gives the Seahawks an experienced ball carrier to think about while the backfield is variable.

The ball is in Seattle’s court to decide if this low-risk look turns into anything.