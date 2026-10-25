Seahawks Get Bad News on Rumored All-Pro Running Back Trade Target

The Seattle Seahawks may have to wait before getting a chance to make a major addition to their offense.

The Seahawks have been identified as a top potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is rumored to be hitting the trade market. But a new report indicates that the Colts may be holding off on exploring the move, which could create a roadblock for the Seahawks in their chance to boost the struggling running game.

Colts Keeping Jonathan Taylor Off the Trade Block for Now

While the Seahawks could use a running back like Taylor, it’s not clear yet if the Colts will be willing to part with him. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones noted that the Colts are holding out to see where they stand closer to the trade deadline.

Indianapolis is 2-4 and two games out of a wild-card spot. After speaking with sources in Indy and around the league, my understanding is that the team needs to see what the landscape is like in a few weeks before deciding on their star running back.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox had identified the Seahawks as one of the top landing spots for Taylor, suggesting he could alleviate some of the problems the team is facing on offense. Quarterback Sam Darnold has seven interceptions, while the running game is largely grounded with two top backs — Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price — sidelined with injuries.