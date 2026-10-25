Seahawks Get Bad News on Rumored All-Pro Running Back Trade Target

The Seattle Seahawks may have to wait before getting a chance to make a major addition to their offense.
The Seahawks have been identified as a top potential landing spot for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, who is rumored to be hitting the trade market. But a new report indicates that the Colts may be holding off on exploring the move, which could create a roadblock for the Seahawks in their chance to boost the struggling running game.
Colts Keeping Jonathan Taylor Off the Trade Block for Now
While the Seahawks could use a running back like Taylor, it’s not clear yet if the Colts will be willing to part with him. The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones noted that the Colts are holding out to see where they stand closer to the trade deadline.
Indianapolis is 2-4 and two games out of a wild-card spot. After speaking with sources in Indy and around the league, my understanding is that the team needs to see what the landscape is like in a few weeks before deciding on their star running back.
Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox had identified the Seahawks as one of the top landing spots for Taylor, suggesting he could alleviate some of the problems the team is facing on offense. Quarterback Sam Darnold has seven interceptions, while the running game is largely grounded with two top backs — Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price — sidelined with injuries.
While Knox noted that the Seahawks were unwilling to give Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III a new contract and would thus be unwilling to pay a high price for Taylor, he acknowledged that this season is different.
“The short answer is that Seattle needs to get Darnold back on track, and it lacks offensive playmakers behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Taylor’s big-play ability and dual-threat skill set would help on both fronts,” Knox wrote, adding that Charbonnet will be a free agent next year and could be looking for a new running back to pair with Price.
Seahawks May Not Need Jonathan Taylor
While the Colts are waiting to see where they stand closer to the trade deadline, the Seahawks could take a similar approach. Charbonnet was activated from the PUP list and is expected to return to the roster soon, while Price is also expected to return later this season.
If the team can stabilize the offense with both running backs in the lineup, they could avoid the cost of acquiring Taylor and turn their attention elsewhere at the trade deadline.
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