Seahawks Named Suitor for ‘Bargain’ 1,100-Yard RB After Roster Cuts

The Seattle Seahawks have their initial 53-man roster in place, but their work at running back may not be finished.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed Seattle among the potential suitors for the three running backs he ranked as the best bargain options available after leaguewide roster cuts: Jerome Ford, Jaleel McLaughlin and Jaydon Blue.

This comes after Zach Charbonnet was moved to the reserve/physically unable to perform list Sunday as he continues recovering from the torn ACL he suffered late last season, meaning he will miss at least the first four games.

Seattle’s own roster breakdown said first-round rookie Jadarian Price and George Holani are expected to split the workload early, while Emanuel Wilson was limited by injury during camp.

There’s experience in that room, though none of the three healthy backs has opened an NFL season as a featured runner. Holani has 25 career regular-season carries, Wilson has 242, and Price has yet to take a regular-season snap.

That leaves room for general manager John Schneider to take a swing on a veteran or upside option before the Sept. 9 opener against the New England Patriots.

Ford Gives Seahawks Proven Insurance

Ford is the most accomplished name of the three and the player Knox ranked high among available running backs.

The 26-year-old spent his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the Washington Commanders in March. Washington placed him on injured reserve Aug. 18 because of a hamstring injury, then released him five days later with an injury settlement.

His health is the obvious variable, as CBS Sports reported Ford can sign with another team once he is fully healthy.

When available, Ford has already shown he can handle a solid workload. He started 12 games for Cleveland in 2023 and produced 813 rushing yards, 319 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. He followed that with 565 rushing yards at 5.4 yards per carry in 2024, via his official Washington bio.

“Ford is a solid RB2 when healthy,” Knox wrote, adding that he has shown he can be a “viable spot-starter.”

That profile would slot in well to Seattle’s current situation. The Seahawks don’t need to hand an outside addition the entire backfield, but they need enough stability to avoid overloading Price in the midst of Charbonnet angling toward his return.

McLaughlin , Blue Offer Different Upside

Knox also included McLaughlin and Blue among the three running backs Seattle could consider.

McLaughlin was waived by the Denver Broncos on Sunday after three seasons with the team. The 5-foot-7, 187-pound back totaled 1,356 yards from scrimmage during that span and averaged 4.8 yards per carry. At 25, he would offer a change-of-pace element without requiring Seattle to make a long-term commitment.

Blue would be the more developmental bet. The Dallas Cowboys waived him Sunday, one year after selecting him in the fifth round of the 2025 draft. He appeared in five games as a rookie and finished with 129 rushing yards and one touchdown on 38 attempts.

His NFL production is limited, though his college action provides the attraction. Blue recorded 1,098 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns at Texas in 2024 before entering the draft.

Seattle may ultimately stand pat. The team kept Price, Holani and Wilson on the 53-man roster, with Charbonnet eligible to return later in the season. But the position remains one of the more obvious spots where a post-cut addition could provide immediate protection.

The Seahawks may have reason to keep all three names on the radar.