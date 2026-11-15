Seahawks Make Roster Move With 75-Start NFL Veteran Before Raiders Game

The Seattle Seahawks are turning to an experienced offensive lineman this week, as they have for previous games this season.

Seattle elevated veteran tackle Bobby Hart from its practice squad Saturday, Nov. 14, ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Hart, who has 75 career NFL starts, will bring depth along an offensive line still missing one of its top players.

The move marks Hart’s third consecutive elevation, which points to the Seahawks soon facing a decision about his future on the active roster.

Seattle announced the transaction Saturday, along with the elevation of two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Seahawks Elevate Bobby Hart for Third Straight Week

Hart has become a regular presence on Seattle’s gameday roster since starting left tackle Charles Cross succumbed to an ankle injury.

The veteran has served as the backup tackle behind Josh Jones, who has filled in for Cross.

Cross was ruled out Friday against the Raiders, marking his third consecutive missed game. He briefly returned to practice Thursday but didn’t participate Friday, putting Jones in line for another start and Hart in as insurance.

Hart has played 108 NFL games across stints with the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers.

A seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL draft, Hart joined Seattle in June. He appeared in all three preseason games before the team released him during its final roster cuts.

The Seahawks brought him back on Sept. 3, signing him to their practice squad.

His role has since grown as Seattle works through its injuries.

Seahawks Will Need to Finalize Bobby Hart’s Status After Raiders Game

Saturday’s move has implications past the Raiders matchup.

Under NFL rules, teams can elevate a practice squad player three times during the regular season without signing him to the active roster.

Hart has now reached that limit.

Assuming Seattle wants to use him again, the team would need to sign him to its 53-man roster before he could play. Thus, a spare roster move may be in order.

The Seahawks have their bye in Week 11, giving Cross more time to recover before their Nov. 29 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

A return from Cross would ease the pressure on Seattle’s offensive tackle depth. But he may not be ready quickly enough following the bye.

The Seahawks have other injuries to manage, too. Quarterback Sam Darnold, guard Quenton Nelson and defensive tackle Leonard Williams were all ruled out against Las Vegas.

In the end, Hart furnishes head coach Mike Macdonald a veteran tackle who knows the system.

Whether he stays part of Seattle’s plans in the coming weeks will likely depend on Cross’s recovery.