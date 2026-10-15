Quarterback Injury News Emerges Before Seahawks-Broncos Thursday Night Football Game

The Seattle Seahawks received a bit of a scare earlier in the week when a quarterback injury popped up on the initial report. The Seahawks are on a short week taking on the Denver Broncos for the marquee Thursday Night Football matchup.

This makes any injury, including Drew Lock’s issue, more notable with less time to recover. Lock was listed on the Monday, October 12, injury report as limited with a forearm issue.

On Monday, Seattle and Denver were both required to release injury reports as projections even though the teams did not actually practice. It is part of the NFL rules for teams playing on Thursday Night Football.

It is unclear how Lock sustained the injury, but the good news is that the veteran signal-caller is not listed on the final report ahead of the primetime matchup.

Unless there is a surprising setback, Lock is expected to be active for the Seahawks-Broncos game.

The Seahawks Are Just 1-2 Since Sam Darnold’s Return as the Seattle QB Has Thrown 5 Interceptions in Last 3 Games

Some fans may downplay the importance of Lock’s status given the signal-caller is Seattle’s QB2. Yet, Sam Darnold is just weeks removed from returning from a glute injury that sidelined the quarterback for multiple weeks.

Darnold has not quite looked like himself since returning for the Seahawks. Seattle has gone just 1-2 since Darnold returned, and the quarterback has thrown five interceptions during this same three-game stretch.

Despite the struggles, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has remained confident in Darnold moving forward.

“Sam’s a great representation of everyone we have on offense and on our football team,” Macdonald explained during an October 12, media session, per KOMO News. “We’re getting a lot of questions on offense, but as a team, there are things we fell short of yesterday.

“We take ownership of our area of responsibility, and when your quarterback is one of those guys leading the charge saying, ‘Hey, I have to do x, y, and z better,’ it sets the table for everybody else at play to have the same mentality,” Macdonald added.

“If you have that mentality, you have a good chance to improve. I love our group. I love the people involved. I trust them. Let’s go have at it. Let’s go get better.”

Seahawks QB Drew Lock Shined Amid Sam Darnold’s Injury

All signs point to Darnold and Lock having a close relationship. Just as Lock is tasked with assisting Darnold during the team’s weekly planning, the Seahawks QB1 returned the favor while he was sidelined.

“I just went up to [Sam] after [walk through] and was like, ‘Sam, can you meet me upstairs and talk me through some of these protections some more?’,” Lock explained in a September 20, press conference, per Seahawks.com.

“It drastically helped. Hearing it from Coach (Mike Macdonald), hearing it from Sam, hearing it from J (Jalen Milroe) [and] me going home studying it — wrapping their whole head around it and being able to come out and play well.”

It is unclear what prompted Lock’s presence on the injury report, but it does not appear to be serious given the signal-caller is not listed on the final report. Seattle once again has added insurance behind Darnold heading into the Broncos game.