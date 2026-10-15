Seahawks vs. Broncos: How to Watch TNF, Odds and Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks have a quick turnaround to wash away another painful loss.

Seattle visits the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 15, in a matchup of 3-2 teams with different experiences last weekend. The Seahawks fell 32-29 to San Francisco, while Denver beat the Chargers 23-17.

The battle for Seattle begins with keeping the ball. The Seahawks have committed seven turnovers in their two losses, which were decided by a combined five points, per Seattle’s game preview.

Denver is 2-0 at home this season, per the Broncos’ game guide.

An early lead would give Seattle room to stay patient against a team that has found ways to win in its own building. Falling behind would put more pressure on an offense trying to clean up its mistakes.

Seahawks vs. Broncos: How to Watch, Start Time

Seattle and Denver kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET, or 5:15 p.m. PT, Thursday, Oct. 15, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Prime Video has the national broadcast, with Al Michaels handling play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit providing analysis and Kaylee Hartung reporting from the sideline, according to the official viewing guide.

Fans can stream the game through Prime Video on supported televisions, streaming devices and the app. NFL+ also offers live prime-time games on phones and tablets, subject to its viewing restrictions.

Seattle’s radio broadcast airs on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Steve Raible and Dave Wyman call the game, with Jen Mueller reporting from the sideline. Westwood One provides the national radio broadcast.

Denver-area viewers can also watch on DENVER7, per the Broncos’ viewing guide.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba practiced fully Wednesday after being limited by an ankle injury earlier in the week. He has no game designation, per Seattle’s final injury report.

Denver will be without cornerback Patrick Surtain II and safety Talanoa Hufanga, both sidelined by ankle injuries. Cornerback Riley Moss is questionable with a rib injury.

Seahawks vs. Broncos Odds & Prediction

FanDuel’s Week 6 odds listed the following prices:

Spread: Seahawks -2.5 (-115); Broncos +2.5 (-105).

Moneyline: Seahawks -146; Broncos +124.

Total: 40.5 points; Over -115, Under -105.

Odds are subject to change before kickoff.

Kalshi’s matchup market displayed Seattle with a 56% chance to win and approximately $3.69 million in trading volume at 11:33 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Polymarket pricing had Seattle contracts at 57% and Denver contracts at 44%, before fees.

The strongest reason to favor Seattle is the opportunity its receivers have against Denver’s depleted secondary. Smith-Njigba has notched 37 catches, 583 yards and seven touchdowns, making his availability certainly pronounced and giving Sam Darnold an appealing target.

But Seattle needs to sustain possessions. The Seahawks rank next to last in third-down conversion rate at 29.8%; Denver’s offense ranks 27th at 33.8%, per the team’s matchup breakdown.

Those struggles point toward a tighter game with fewer extended scoring drives. Seattle should have enough moments through the air to separate, provided it avoids handing Denver short fields.

The pick is Seattle to rebound with a more controlled performance. The Under is a smaller lean because another turnover-filled game would change the scoring angle.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Broncos 17.

Pick: Seahawks -2.5; lean Under 40.5.