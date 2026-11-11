Seahawks’ Cap Situation and Nelson Injury Handicapped Trade Success

The Seattle Seahawks headed into Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline with needs at several positions.

They left without an aquistion.

Seattle’s decision came two weeks after acquiring All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts.

That deal came at a financial cost.

According to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, Seattle had just over $4 million in available salary cap space following the Nelson trade.

That left the Seahawks with not much room to absorb more salary without making corresponding moves.

General manager John Schneider had surrendered a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round selection to acquire Nelson.

Seattle ultimately decided against another trade as Tuesday’s deadline passed.

The Seahawks remain 5-4, outside the NFC playoff picture entering Week 10.

And the one major move they made ahead of the deadline is currently sidelined.

Seahawks Deal With Quenton Nelson Injury Complication After Trade

Nelson underwent a minor knee procedure Monday, November 9, and will miss Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The eight-time Pro Bowl guard is considered week to week.

Seattle has no plans to place him on injured reserve, leaving open the possibility of a return following the team’s Week 11 bye.

Head coach Mike Macdonald addressed Nelson’s recovery Monday.

“We’re not putting him on IR yet,” Macdonald said.

Nelson played every offensive snap during his Seahawks debut against the Chicago Bears before missing the team’s 17-3 victory over Arizona.

The injury creates a tough situation for Seattle.

Schneider invested two future draft picks in a veteran expected to bolster the offensive line. The Seahawks must now go on without him during a critical stretch.

Rookie Grey Zabel has shifted back to left guard, while Anthony Bradford returned to the starting lineup at right guard.

Seahawks Passed on Additional Offensive Help

Seattle had also been connected to potential additions at running back and wide receiver.

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor generated trade speculation, but the Colts reportedly wanted big-time compensation.

The Seahawks instead retained their existing pieces, as Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price have returned from injuries, affording Seattle more depth in the backfield.

At receiver, the Colts traded Keenan Allen to San Francisco and Josh Downs to Kansas City.

Neither landed in Seattle.

Schneider has a history of making moves near the deadline. He acquired Rashid Shaheed in 2025 and Leonard Williams in 2023.

This year, he made his biggest move early.

Seattle takes on Las Vegas this Sunday before its bye week and a November 29 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

So, all things considered, the Seahawks must rely on the roster they have.

And their $4 million cap situation helps explain why Schneider chose not to make one more deal.