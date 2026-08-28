Seahawks vs. Chiefs Tonight: How to Watch, Odds & Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks have one more preseason game to sort through before the regular season begins, and Friday night’s finale against the Kansas City Chiefs puts the spotlight squarely on Jalen Milroe.

Seattle enters Arrowhead Stadium at 0-2 in the preseason after losses to Dallas and Tennessee.

Kansas City is also 0-2, leaving both teams looking for a cleaner finish before roster decisions take over the weekend.

The result will matter less than the evaluation, but Seattle is giving Milroe a rare chance to control an entire game. Mike Macdonald said Thursday that Milroe will start and play from beginning to end, with Drew Lock available if needed.

Most of Seattle’s regular starters will sit.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs: How to Watch, TV Channel and Odds

The Seahawks and Chiefs kick off Friday, Aug. 28, at 8 p.m. ET, or 5 p.m. PT, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Seattle’s official viewing guide lists KING 5 as the local television home, with the Seahawks Mobile App also carrying the game for eligible viewers. NFL+ is another streaming option. Seattle-area radio coverage is available on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM.

Kansas City is a narrow favorite at traditional sportsbooks. DraftKings Sportsbook listed the Chiefs at minus-1.5 this morning, with Kansas City at minus-112 and Seattle at minus-107 on the moneyline. The total had fallen to 33.5 points, reflecting the expectation that both teams will lean heavily on reserves.

The prediction markets are even tighter.

Kalshi had the matchup essentially split down the middle this morning, while Polymarket priced Seattle at 51 cents and Kansas City at 50 cents on its moneyline market. Polymarket also showed the under 34.5 points at 55 cents.

Those numbers fit the personnel plans. Patrick Mahomes won’t play, as Kansas City is expected to turn the game over to rookie Garrett Nussmeier, who could handle an extended workload.

Seahawks vs. Chiefs Prediction: Milroe’s Legs Can Swing Finale

Preseason finales are difficult to handicap because coaches are balancing evaluation, health and roster management. This one comes down largely to which young quarterback can make enough happen on offense without handing away possessions.

Milroe has completed 11 of 19 passes for 88 yards with two interceptions this preseason, adding 52 rushing yards on six carries, per NBC Sports. His passing production has been rutty, but his mobility remains the trait capable of changing a drive when protection breaks down or a third-down play loses structure.

Kansas City has scored only one offensive touchdown through two preseason games.

With Mahomes out and Nussmeier expected to lead a reserve-heavy unit, the Chiefs may have trouble creating explosive plays against Seattle’s defensive depth.

Seattle also showed more offensive life in its 19-16 loss to Tennessee, jumping ahead 16-3 before the Titans rallied, via the team’s recap. The Seahawks have enough young skill talent to give Milroe chances if he avoids the turnovers that have followed him through parts of the preseason.

The betting market sees almost no difference between these teams, and that feels appropriate.

The pick: Seahawks 17, Chiefs 13.