Seahawks Make Drew Lock Decision Before Chiefs Game Amid QB Controversy: Insider

The Seattle Seahawks have made a quarterback decision ahead of the team’s Sunday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans pushing for Drew Lock to replace Sam Darnold will have to wait.

Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer reported that the Seahawks plan to stick with Darnold. This means that Lock will remain as the team’s backup quarterback against the Chiefs.

Darnold met with Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury ahead of the Chiefs game in an effort to get on the same page, per Glazer.

“Yeah, you got to look at this also with Sam Darnold. He was out for a couple games,” Glazer explained on an October 18, edition of “Fox NFL Kickoff.” “They have a brand new offensive coordinator. They don’t play their starters in the preseason, right? And there was this enormous amount of pressure on Sam. I think he’s pressing a lot right now.

“Man, we just won the Super Bowl. I’ve got to do more and more and more and more when we got to make sure you and the offensive coordinator mesh,” Glazer continued.

“And I know they met about it and talked about it more this past week. And that’s the key.”

Let’s dive into the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks News: Seattle Will Not Bench Sam Darnold for Drew Lock ‘Any Time Soon,’ Says Insider

Seahawks.com’s John Boyle’s latest update on the team’s quarterback situation coincides with Glazer’s report. Seattle does not plan to turn to Lock “any time soon,” per Boyle.

“(Lock starting) not any time soon, unless something happens to Sam Darnold,” Boyle detailed in an October 20, mailbag story. “And look, I get why a lot of you asked about the quarterback situation— Drew Lock was great in two games in relief of Darnold, and Darnold, as he pointed out after Thursday’s game, has thrown too many interceptions this season.

“But the Seahawks aren’t going to pull the plug on their Super Bowl-winning quarterback, a player who went 31-7 as a starter, postseason included, over the previous two seasons, because of a few bad throws early this season,” Boyle added.

“You’d think winning a Super Bowl less than a year ago, and getting there with an incredible quarterback performance in the NFC championship game, would buy Darnold a little more grace from fans, but apparently that’s not the case for everyone.”

Seahawks QB Sam Darnold on Recent Interceptions: ‘I Just Think It’s B.S.’

Pressure is mounting on Darnold after throwing seven interceptions in the last four games since the quarterback returned from a glute injury. Seattle is just 1-3 during this four-game stretch.

Darnold labeled his recent string of turnovers as “B.S.” amid the team’s losing streak.

“I just think it’s B.S. for me to keep turning the ball over,” Darnold said following the Seahawks’ loss to the Broncos, per Bleacher Report.

“It’s not fair to our defense, it’s not fair to out special teams group, not fair really to the entire team. So I’ve got to be better that way.”