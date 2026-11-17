The Seattle Seahawks have garnered praise from one of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Actor Chris Pratt, known for his roles in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World,” hailed head coach Mike Macdonald during a November 17 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“The Seattle Seahawks are an awesome organization,” Pratt said, according to a clip shared by the show’s official X account. “What a cool culture and I love what Mike Macdonald is doing.”

Pratt, a longtime Seahawks fan, has watched Macdonald build a winning culture in Seattle. His comments come as the team enters its Week 11 bye with a 6-4 record and two straight victories.

Seattle defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 21-13 on November 15, leaning on its defense and backup quarterback Drew Lock to secure the road win.

Pratt’s praise adds another voice to the growing support for Macdonald’s approach.

Chris Pratt Has Long Supported the Seahawks

Pratt’s connection to Seattle runs deeper than a passing interest in football.

The Hollywood star has publicly supported the Seahawks for years and regularly speaks about his favorite NFL franchise.

During a January 2026 appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Pratt discussed his Seahawks fandom, getting fans excited at a game and encouraging his children to support the team.

His recent comments focused on the organization itself.

Macdonald took over for Pete Carroll in 2024, inheriting a franchise with an established identity. He has since put his own stamp on the team while preserving its longstanding principles.

In a February interview published by Seahawks.com, Macdonald described how Seattle’s culture has developed under his leadership.

“Our spirit is unique to us and its evolved and changed since we took over but it’s still rooted in the foundation of the Seahawks,” Macdonald said.

Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks Enter Bye Week With Momentum

Seattle enters its bye week following back-to-back wins over the Arizona Cardinals and Raiders.

The defense allowed just three points against Arizona before holding Las Vegas to 163 total yards.

Against the Raiders, Seattle registered six sacks and surrendered only 27 yards in the second half, according to Seahawks.com.

The offense also came through despite the absence of injured starter Sam Darnold.

Lock completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns against Las Vegas. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished with 171 receiving yards.

Macdonald now has time to address the team’s injuries before Seattle visits the San Francisco 49ers on November 29.

The Seahawks still have work ahead in a competitive NFC West. But Pratt’s message reflects the confidence Macdonald has inspired in one of the franchise’s most recognizable supporters.