Seahawks Game Against Commanders Showcases Familiar Flaw

The Seattle Seahawks‘ loss to the Washington Commanders showcased a common issue that the team dealt with last season: turnovers, specifically from Sam Darnold and Jadarian Price. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Darnold threw two interceptions against the Washington Commanders in his first game back from the glute injury sustained against the New England Patriots. While Darnold overall had a good game, throwing for 379 yards and four touchdowns, the turnovers remain an issue in his profile.

In the fourth quarter, Darnold threw a pick six to Washington Commanders linebacker Kain Medrano.

Darnold said, “Bad decision. The end did a good job of not letting me escape to the outside, and had to make a quick decision. … Should’ve dirted it at his feet.”

Similarly, rookie running back Price also coughed up a fumble in the first quarter, resulting in a soft-benching for most of the first half. He only carried the ball five times for 15 yards as the Seahawks failed to get their running game going. The Seattle Seahawks only averaged 2.4 yards per carry on 18 rushing attempts.

Price said, “I made a mistake early on, so just got to deal with the consequences that come with that.”

Seattle Seahawks Sam Darnold and Jadarian Price Give Up Two Critical Turnovers Against Washington Commanders

Because of the deficit and script, the Seattle Seahawks had to make sure Darnold pushed the ball down the field. 71.8% of Seattle’s offense involved the passing game. It was another excellent game for wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but tight end A.J. Barner and sophomore receiver Tory Horton also had great performances. Yet, the Seahawks offense seemed frustrated with their lack of consistency, relying on explosive plays.

Darnold said, “You got to tip your cap to those guys. They played a really good game defensively. All around, they played a really good game.”

Similarly to last season’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Mike Macdonald finds himself dissatisfied with the key turnovers and defensive struggles.

He said, “I thought we threw the ball relatively well, but we got to take care of the ball as an offense.”

Despite Two Key Turnovers, Darnold Still Had A Respectable Performance

The Seattle Seahawks locker room still has Darnold’s back though as many would expect. There was no Ernest Jones post-game speech, but Cooper Kupp gave Darnold his flowers regardless of the result.

Kupp said, “But, man, to come back and do what he did — I mean, you got to realize this was his first game of the year. He played five plays (in Week 1). And so I thought he did a great job. It just seemed like the command was there. Made some great throws, scrambling in the pocket, extending plays.”

Macdonald also came out of the game liking what he saw from Darnold. However, he stresses the importance of going back to the film and dissecting what happened. The Seahawks still believe in their process and aim to quickly correct what went wrong against the Commanders.

Macdonald said, “The takeaways are tough, but again, we’ll look at them and see why [Darnold] made those decisions and what we can do to make better decisions. But I think on the whole, he kept us in the game.”