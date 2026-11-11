Seahawks’ Unheralded Defender Turns Heads Despite Playing Without Practice

The Seattle Seahawks were missing seven players against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, November 8.

One more nearly joined them on the sideline.

Outside linebacker Connor O’Toole had missed the entire week of practice with a foot injury. His status was iffy until game day.

O’Toole suited up anyway.

He helped Seattle secure a 17-3 victory, then earned praise from head coach Mike Macdonald the following afternoon.

“Tip of the cap to Connor [O’Toole], he’s a tough guy, great teammate,” Macdonald said Monday, November 9, per video shared by Hawk Blogger’s Brian Nemhauser. “Thought he went in and executed well, really, in both phases.”

The words hit after a week in which Seattle could barely keep its starters healthy.

Seahawks’ Connor O’Toole Earns Praise After Playing Through Injury

O’Toole appeared on Seattle’s injury report Wednesday with a foot injury. He remained a nonparticipant Thursday and Friday.

The Seahawks listed him as questionable, leaving his availability in doubt.

Even after O’Toole made the active roster Sunday, there was no guarantee he would play.

Seahawks.com noted before kickoff that his active status didn’t necessarily mean he would see the field. Yet O’Toole played and recorded one assisted tackle, according to his NFL game log.

The numbers were modest. Macdonald’s viewpoint focused on the work itself.

Seattle had ruled out Uchenna Nwosu, Leonard Williams and Brandon Pili from its defensive front.

The Seahawks needed every healthy player. And O’Toole answered the call despite the foot injury, helping a depleted unit hold Arizona to three points.

Connor O’Toole Continues Climb With Seahawks

O’Toole has taken a difficult road to establish himself in Seattle.

The former Utah defensive end went undrafted in 2025 before signing with the Seahawks in May. He made the roster as a rookie and contributed primarily on special teams during the team’s Super Bowl-winning season.

Per his NFL game log, O’Toole appeared in eight regular-season games in 2025, recording five special teams tackles and a fumble recovery.

The Seahawks carried five outside linebackers on their initial 53-man roster, including O’Toole.

Injuries have since tested that depth.

The good news, even as depth faltered, surfaced from Macdonald’s comments Monday, reflecting what the second-year defender brought against Arizona.

Seattle faces the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, November 15, as the Seahawks hope to regain several injured starters before then.