Seahawks’ Cooper Kupp Faces Challenge From $51 Million Playmaker

The Seattle Seahawks may expand Rashid Shaheed‘s role in 2026, and one national outlet believes the veteran speedster has enough upside to threaten Cooper Kupp‘s place in the receiving pecking order.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay included Shaheed among five late-round stashes for 2026 fantasy football drafts.

Kay pointed to Shaheed’s current average draft position of No. 142 overall and wrote that he could become “one of the true late-round steals” if he overtakes Kupp as Seattle’s No. 2 receiver.

That scenario would represent a noteworthy boost from Shaheed’s first season with the Seahawks. He caught 15 passes for 188 yards without a touchdown in nine regular-season games after arriving in a midseason trade, spending much of his early time in Seattle making his biggest mark as a returner.

Seattle’s offseason backing suggested the club had more in mind. The Seahawks retained Shaheed on a three-year, $51 million contract in March, with NFL Network reporting the agreement after his role in the team’s Super Bowl run.

Shaheed Has Looked Ready for Bigger Seahawks Role

The early returns from camp have supported the idea that Shaheed will receive more opportunities in 2026.

Seahawks.com’s John Boyle wrote July 27 that the ball was finding Shaheed “quite often” through the opening practices and noted the growing rapport between the receiver and Sam Darnold.

A week then went by before that connection produced one of Seattle’s biggest offensive plays of camp. Darnold hit Shaheed in stride for a 55-yard touchdown during the Aug. 3 practice, which Boyle described as the play of the day for the offense.

The throw offered another glimpse of the vertical ability Shaheed has had throughout his NFL career.

Shaheed also told reporters Aug. 7 that his first full offseason with the Seahawks has helped him develop as a more complete receiver. He praised Darnold’s work throughout camp while discussing the benefit of having months to build timing in the offense rather than joining it in November.

Back in 2025, he had to learn a new system on the fly while entering an offense fixed around Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kupp. Even without major volume, his speed helped stretch defenses and opened space elsewhere.

A full offseason gives Seattle more freedom to move Shaheed around and find touches beyond deep shots.

Kupp Still Gives Seahawks Proven WR2 Option

Bleacher Report’s projection comes the condition that Kupp is firmly involved in Seattle’s offense.

The 33-year-old veteran made his own splash during the Aug. 4 practice, catching two touchdowns in red-zone work on a day when Seattle’s defense controlled much of the session.

Nevertheless, Seattle’s commitment to Shaheed makes one think that he will have more than a return-specialist role. The Seahawks surrendered fourth- and fifth-round picks to acquire him last November before handing him $51 million only months later.

Additionally, Shaheed caught a 51-yard pass during Seattle’s NFC championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams, flashing the downfield element that made him dangerous before the trade.

Now the query is how often Seattle can create those opportunities.

If Shaheed’s camp usage carries into the regular season, the distinction between Kupp as WR2 and Shaheed as WR3 may matter less than the number of snaps and targets available to both.

But the idea of Shaheed pushing higher in the order no longer feels far-fetched after a full offseason with Darnold and a strong start to camp.