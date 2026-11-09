Seahawks’ Kupp Shares View on Zach Charbonnet Wearing Down Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks needed to run the ball to close out Sunday’s win.

Zach Charbonnet gave them that possibility, and Cooper Kupp noticed how he did it.

Charbonnet rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries in Seattle’s 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 8. It was his second game of the season following an ACL injury.

“Just pumped for Zach, really,” Kupp said, according to Seahawks.com’s Ari Horton.

The veteran receiver saw more than a productive rushing total. He described a back whose physical running helped Seattle protect its lead and whose confidence has room to grow as the comeback continues.

Cooper Kupp Praises Zach Charbonnet’s Physical Running

In his postgame news conference, Kupp highlighted the offense’s work after taking over near its own goal line late in the game.

Charbonnet kept driving forward through contact. Those extra yards helped the Seahawks stay out of difficult down-and-distance situations while taking time off the clock.

That’s a key contribution for an offense protecting a lead. A short gain can keep a drive manageable. But breaking a tackle can let the team call another run instead of asking its quarterback to throw from deep in his own territory.

Kupp’s praise came during a game Seattle played with several offensive starters unavailable. Drew Lock started in place of Sam Darnold, while Charles Cross, Quenton Nelson and Rashid Shaheed sat out.

The receiver credited teammates who handled larger assignments. He praised Lock’s preparation through an injury-limited week and Jadarian Price’s work with the ball in his hands.

Charbonnet’s late carries gave those contributions a practical finish, as Seattle could keep possession while Arizona needed the ball back.

Seahawks Give Their Returning Running Backs More Work

Charbonnet averaged 4.8 yards per carry Sunday.

Price added 24 rushing yards, giving the pair 101 on 25 attempts.

The rookie contributed as a receiver, too, catching four passes for a team-high 54 yards. Together, the backs gave Seattle ways to advance the ball on the ground and through short throws.

Their workloads are a part of the recovery process. Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury said before the game that conditioning and specific situations would help determine how Seattle used the returning backs.

That approach leaves coaches room to adjust as each player builds up his work. Sunday gave them a chance to use both backs throughout a victory.

It does give the staff more to assess.

All things considered, Charbonnet handled 16 attempts and remained helpful when the offense needed to finish the game on the ground.