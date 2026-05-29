Seahawks Cut Ties With All-Conference Rookie WR Two Weeks After Signing Him

The Seattle Seahawks landed a promising wide receiver when they signed Trayvon Rudolph as an undrafted free agent, but the all-conference player will never get the chance to take the field for the team.

The Seahawks announced this week that they released Rudolph, a move that came after the team boosted their wide receiving corps with a trade. The rookie wide receiver will now be left to find a new team to start his NFL journey, which hit a major hurdle with still weeks to go before training camps open.

Seahawks Cut Trayvon Rudolph, Trade for Versatile WR

The Seahawks had announced on May 14 that they signed Rudolph, who earned second-team All-MAC honors in his final season with Toledo. He also earned All-MAC honors twice during his time at Northern Illinois.

As Seahawks.com’s John Boyle noted when he was first signed, Rudolph had a productive final collegiate season as he split time between offense and special teams.

“He caught 39 passes for 435 yards and two touchdowns, and also gained 374 yards on 18 kick returns, including a 96-yard touchdown,” Boyle wrote. “Prior to finishing his college career at Toledo, Rudolph spent four seasons at Northern Illinois, earning All-MAC honors twice as a returner and twice as a receiver.”

Rudolph was seen as a receiver with strong NFL potential. Ryan Roberts of AtoZ Sports praised the wide receiver for his footwork in a 2024 article.

“While he is not the biggest wide receiver you’ll find, Rudolph makes up for it with his feel in space,” Roberts wrote. “He has good long speed, but Rudolph’s best work comes in short spaces. The quickness he possesses can be a lot to handle in 1-on-1 situations. Rudolph is not only used as a pass game weapon for the Huskies, but also as a gadget player at times.

“Rudolph is coming off of a tremendous performance against Western Illinois. In the passing game, he hauled in four receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown. In the running game; Rudolph also ran the football twice for 67 yards and a touchdown. That versatility could allow Rudolph to stick on the next level.”

Seahawks Land New Wide Receiver

Rudolph’s place in the 90-man roster was instead filled by newcomer Irvin Charles, who was acquired in a trade with the New York Jets. As the Seahawks’ official website noted, Charles made a name for himself on special teams.