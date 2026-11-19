The Seattle Seahawks have started giving a former top-three NFL draft pick more shots to take the field.

Veteran pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. played a season-high 34% of Seattle’s defensive snaps during Sunday’s 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The increase followed a sluggish start to his first season in Seattle.

Fowler recorded sacks in consecutive games against the Arizona Cardinals and Raiders. Those plays likely helped him earn more time on the field.

The Seahawks signed Fowler during the offseason to bolster their pass rush. Until recently, he had played only a small role.

Seahawks Give Dante Fowler Jr. Biggest Workload of Season

Fowler played 20 defensive snaps against Las Vegas, his highest snap count of the season.

Mookie Alexander of Field Gulls called attention to the change in his Nov. 18 analysis.

Alexander pointed out that Fowler had reached 20 defensive snaps only once before this season. He also noted that the veteran played more snaps than Mike Morris against the Raiders, marking a reversal from Seattle’s previous game against Arizona.

The difference is obvious compared to Fowler’s early-season workload.

Through three games, he had played just 39 defensive snaps, accounting for 20.5% of Seattle’s defensive plays.

The Seahawks had relied more heavily on DeMarcus Lawrence, Derick Hall and Uchenna Nwosu.

But Fowler has made better use of his limited snaps lately.

He recorded his first sack of the season against Arizona on Nov. 8, bringing down Gardner Minshew and forcing a fumble.

A week later, he sacked Raiders rookie Fernando Mendoza for a 10-yard loss on third down.

Seattle’s defense also recorded six sacks against Las Vegas, helping the team improve to 6-4 before its bye week.

Former 10-Sack Standout Could Expand Seahawks Role

Fowler landed in Seattle with an evident record of rushing the passer.

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected him third overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

He later recorded 11.5 sacks with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 and 10.5 with the Washington Commanders in 2024.

His production dropped to three sacks during the 2025 season with the Dallas Cowboys. Despite that, Seattle signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million in May, according to NFL Network.

His role stayed restricted even after Seattle came into the season without Boye Mafe, who departed in free agency.

That could be changing, as Nwosu returned from injury against Las Vegas but played only 27 defensive snaps.

Even though the Seahawks haven’t announced a permanent change to Fowler’s duty, his recent action gives head coach Mike Macdonald something to ponder.

Seattle returns from its bye to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 12.