Seahawks’ ‘Dark Side’ Duo Sends Strong Message After Commanders Loss

The Seattle Seahawks left Washington with their first loss of the season, but two of the loudest voices on the defense came away from the tape with a much different feeling than the 33 points on the scoreboard suggested.

Derick Hall and Byron Murphy II reviewed the 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders during an appearance on the “Dark Side Podcast,” and both pushed back on the idea that Seattle’s defense had a poor afternoon.

“On defense? I thought we played a great game,” Murphy said, according to a clip shared by HawkMania on X. “We played lights out. We played Dark Side, Seattle defense.”

Hall agreed, pointing to third downs and explosive plays as areas Seattle largely won. His message, though, came with a hard line for a defense that carried the Seahawks to a Super Bowl title last season.

“Don’t let them in the box,” Hall said. “That’s how we feel.”

Seahawks Defense Has Stats to Back Up Its Confidence

Washington finished with only 258 yards of offense and went 3-for-13 on third down. The Commanders ran for 82 yards on 32 attempts, while Marcus Mariota completed 19 of 31 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

Those numbers explain why Murphy could watch the film and feel the Seahawks handled most of their assignments well. Seattle limited sustained drives and kept Washington from moving the chains often.

The damage came in the moments that decided the game.

Seattle turned the ball over three times, and those giveaways led to 21 Washington points.

One never required the defense to take the field, with Kain Medrano intercepting Sam Darnold and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Commanders also didn’t commit a turnover, a swing Murphy immediately identified when discussing what Seattle lacked.

“The only thing we could have created was turnovers, and that’s really about it,” Murphy said.

That’s the tough split in the box score. The Seahawks outgained Washington 437-258 and held the Commanders to a 23.1% conversion rate on third down, yet Seattle lost the turnover battle 3-0 and the game by two points.

Mariota also made Seattle pay when opportunities opened. The veteran backup, starting in place of the injured Jayden Daniels, threw three touchdown passes without an interception and finished with a 110.0 passer rating.

Hall gave him credit for playing quickly and decisively.

“Marcus Mariota threw the ball really well,” Hall said. “One read, getting the ball out quickly. We affected him, but not to the magnitude we wanted.”

Hall Sets a Stricter Standard for ‘Dark Side’ Defense

Hall’s larger point was less about defending the performance and more about defining what Seattle expects from itself.

“No matter where we start the drive, at worst it should be three,” Hall said.

That standard helps explain why the defense can be encouraged by the tape while still leaving Washington frustrated.

The Commanders didn’t pile up yards, dominate third down or run the ball efficiently. They did, however, finish enough short fields and scoring opportunities to hand Seattle its first defeat since November.

Hall said the players and coaches are owning their portions of the loss and will return to work “guns blazing.”

That response melds with the identity Seattle created under Mike Macdonald.

The Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense entered 2026 as the backbone of the defending champions after powering the franchise to its second Super Bowl title. And one loss doesn’t strike out that reputation. But it did expose the next correction.

The Seahawks return home in Week 4 against the Chargers on Oct. 4.

And as for this unit that believes it played “lights out” in defeat, the following move is turning that feeling into a win.