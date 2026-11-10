Seahawks’ Derick Hall’s Message to Klint Kubiak Before Raiders Game

Derick Hall is one of the key reasons the Seattle Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions.

The 25-year-old is one of the top young stars on a stingy defensive unit that ranks fourth in the NFL in points allowed per game. That’s just a year removed after leading the Seahawks to the best defensive ranking in the NFL, allowing just 17.2 points per game.

Hall posted two sacks in the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX victory over the New England Patriots and parlayed that into a three-year, $42 million contract extension in the offseason.

Things haven’t been perfect this season for Seattle as it’s been an up-and-down year. They’re 5-4 and in the thick of the NFC playoff race, but they’ve been forced to deal with key injuries to starters Sam Darnold and Zach Charbonnet. Seattle has been able to weather the storm and they’ve been able to pick up key victories, including handing the Kansas City Chiefs their first loss while also beating the Patriots in the season opener.

Derick Hall’s Message For Former Seahawks Coordinator Klint Kubiak

Entering Week 10, they’ll face off against a familiar face in the Klint Kubiak-led Las Vegas Raiders. Kubiak is obviously best known for his tenure as the offensive coordinator of the Seahawks, helping lead them to the Super Bowl last season before landing the Raiders head coaching job.

“Klint’s just about ball,” said Hall in a one-on-one interview with Heavy Sports. “He’s a really really good guy, family man, big on his faith. Loves God, loves his family, and loves football. When you have all those three things, and you’re doing it the right way and working for you, success is going to come. But Klint, man, he just does all the things the right way. He’s a great offensive mind, one of the best in the game. Has all the motions, has all the movements, has all the things that can get you out of place. It’s about getting the call, getting lined up, trying to execute that to the best of our ability. Because we know Klint always got some stuff up his sleeve, as we saw last year when he was here with us, man. So great offensive mind. It’ll be am honor to play against him, and we’re looking forward to it.”

When asked if he has a certain message for his former coach, Hall keeps it modest and said he’ll show his appreciation for the 39-year-old head coach before the game.

“Probably just love him, love him up, but nothing else to say,” said Hall. “Just go to work.”

Derick Hall Partners With Huggies For World Prematurity Day

Hall is obviously one of the stars of the Seahawks, but his background story is beyond special. The 25-year-old was born premature by four months (at 23 weeks) and was given just a 1% chance of living. Doctors told his mother that even if Hall survived, he wouldn’t be able to live a normal life.

His mother fought for him and Hall ended up not only living a normal life, he emerged as a top football star with the Seahawks drafting him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The biggest message from Hall’s story is one of resilience and battling through when all odds are stacked against you. It’s the reason why he’s partnering with Huggies leading into World Prematurity Day (Nov. 15).

“That’s 100% correct,” said Hall of the biggest message from his life story is being of resilience. “And more than anything, it takes a village to raise a child. The main piece for me is my mom. My mom was my advocate. Being a premie baby, you need someone to fight for. You need someone to advocate for you, so that being your mother, your father, your family, and then you have the secondary level of that, which is Huggies, and myself and my foundation. It’s just so huge to have that belief, that resilience, that fight, and know that someone is fighting for you. O

“Obviously as a kid, a little infant baby, you can’t realize those things, but as you begin to grow, because these hardships can last for good bit of time in the adolescent years of their lif, you begin to see who’s been there for you and who’s the people who’s been doing the background work. Your parents advocating for yo, so that’s true to us about resilience, fight, toughness, grit, connection and then just having people to fight for you, getting your parents Huggies, and then having an opportunity to do this. Which is so special to me about giving back and having this opportunity myself.”

Hall details his partnership with Huggies even further and the message he’s trying to spread through his foundation.

“This partnership with Huggies came about obviously partially due to my story and NICU Awareness Month,” said Hall. “That’s really where it all started for me. This partnership, a lot of people know my story. I was a premie, given a 1% chance to live, and Huggies has been doing the the background work for premies for years and years. When I had this opportunity to partner with them, it was a no brainer for me and my foundation, the Derick Foundation, and my family. It’s just so key to have somebody fighting for you, being at bat, being combative for you and your family. It’s such a hardship because being a premie parent isn’t easy.

“Going through all these hardships, knowing that there’s someone to show you the love, support, and connection in Huggies, and then the foundation of myself is just so huge,” said Hall. “You have World Premature Day coming up on November 15. So just in that opportunity, spread that light, spread that joy, let families know what Huggies is doing for premie babies in those moments, and let them know that there are people there to support you and help you through those hardships and those hard moments. It’s amazing. it’s something truly special, and I’m just looking forward to continue to grow this partnership and continue to know Huggies at a deeper level, and them obviously know me at a deeper level, so it’s amazing.”