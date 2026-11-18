The Seattle Seahawks could be looking toward life after one of their highest-paid defensive players.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid released his 2027 mock draft on Wednesday, November 18, projecting Seattle to select Alabama defensive lineman Devan Thompkins with the No. 18 overall pick.

Reid views the 6-foot-5, 300-pound prospect as a potential successor to Leonard Williams, the three-time Pro Bowler who signed a three-year, $90 million contract extension in August.

Williams remains a cornerstone of Seattle’s defense, but he will turn 33 before the 2027 season.

Thompkins could give the Seahawks time to develop his replacement without rushing the transition.

ESPN Projects Seahawks to Select Alabama’s Devan Thompkins

Reid sees a familiar style of player in Thompkins, whose strength and ability to move across the defensive line resemble Williams.

“A violent and heavy-handed edge rusher, Thompkins uses overwhelming power to create eventual wins,” Reid wrote.

Despite weighing 300 pounds, Thompkins primarily lines up on the edge. He can also move inside and pressure quarterbacks from the interior.

That flexibility caught Reid’s attention.

“With Williams set to turn 33 before next season, Thompkins can be picked by Seattle to be Williams’ heir apparent,” Reid wrote.

Thompkins has recorded 33 tackles and five sacks through 10 games with Alabama this season.

He transferred from USC after the 2025 season, when he recorded 31 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and three sacks.

His production has improved against SEC competition.

Since the Seattle defense functions around versatile linemen, Thompkins’ size and strength without limiting where coaches can use him is a great fit.

Leonard Williams’ $90 Million Contract Adds Context to Seahawks Projection

Seattle’s potential interest in a future replacement comes only months after making a substantial commitment to Williams.

The Seahawks announced his extension in August, keeping the veteran under contract beyond the 2026 season.

According to NFL.com, Williams recorded 18 sacks and 126 tackles across the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

His impact extended into Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning campaign.

The extension shows the team has no immediate plans to move on.

But the draft offers Seattle a chance to prepare for the years ahead.

Thompkins could learn behind Williams while supplying depth at multiple spots along the line. His size would also give Mike Macdonald another option against the run.

Reid’s projection uses the draft order following Week 10, meaning Seattle’s eventual selection could change in the end.