Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon Gets His Wish With Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Deal

Devon Witherspoon had one request for the New England Patriots when it came to Christian Gonzalez.

Less than 24 hours later, New England delivered. And in doing so, the Patriots pushed Gonzalez just past Witherspoon at the top of the NFL’s cornerback market.

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin shared Witherspoon’s comments on X on September 8 after speaking with the Seattle Seahawks cornerback a day earlier.

“With a guy like that, the talent he possesses, the things that he can do for you on defense, that should be a no-brainer, bro,” Witherspoon said.

“They just need to do right by my dog, take care of him.”

As Volin put it after the news broke: “Dog taken care of.”

The Patriots agreed with Gonzalez on a four-year, $135 million extension with $102 million guaranteed, setting NFL records for a cornerback in both total value and guarantees.

The agreement comes less than a month after Seattle gave Witherspoon a four-year, $132 million extension that included $101 million guaranteed.

Witherspoon Wanted Patriots to Pay Gonzalez

Witherspoon’s comments foreshadowed the actual finalization of Gonzalez’s deal.

His own deal briefly placed him at the top of the cornerback market after Seattle announced his four-year extension in August. Gonzalez’s agreement nudged the annual value from Witherspoon’s $33 million to $33.75 million.

Witherspoon hardly sounded protective of his spot.

The two defensive backs have been linked since the 2023 NFL Draft. Seattle selected Witherspoon fifth overall, making him the first cornerback off the board. Gonzalez, who was widely viewed as another potential top-10 selection, went to New England at No. 17.

Three seasons have gone by, and both have become foundational pieces for championship-caliber defenses.

Witherspoon has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons and earned second-team All-Pro recognition during Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning 2025 campaign. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald described him last season as the “sparkplug” behind the defense and “part of the engine that makes the whole thing go.”

Gonzalez’s rise has been similarly rapid. He earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2025 after recording 69 tackles and 10 passes defensed, helping New England reach Super Bowl LX.

Both are being paid accordingly as of late.

Gonzalez Will See Seahawks Again After Super Bowl Standout

Witherspoon’s endorsement comes at an interesting time considering what happens next.

Seattle opens the 2026 season against New England at Lumen Field on September 9, seven months after the Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

Gonzalez was one of New England’s bright spots in that loss.

The Patriots credited him with three passes defensed in the Super Bowl, including a breakup in the end zone on a throw intended for Jaxon Smith-Njigba. NFL.com later noted Gonzalez limited Smith-Njigba to one catch across 14 individual matchups.

That makes Gonzalez one of the more important players Seattle will have to account for in the rematch.

For Witherspoon, however, the business side had a different tone. His record lasted only a few weeks, but his comments made it clear he was rooting for Gonzalez to cash in.

New England obliged.

And two of the premier cornerbacks from the 2023 class will enter Wednesday’s opener with a combined $267 million in new money between them.