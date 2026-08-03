Seahawks’ 3-Time Pro Bowler Snubbed from NFL Top 100

Devon Witherspoon has reached the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons and helped the Seattle Seahawks finish the last one with a Lombardi Trophy.

His peers still left him outside the league’s annual Top 100.

The NFL announced on X on Aug. 3 that Witherspoon finished No. 107, placing him seventh among the 10 players who narrowly missed the 2026 list.

The ranking is of note because the NFL Top 100 is determined exclusively by current players, rather than coaches, executives or media members.

Witherspoon’s placement gives Seattle one of the more debatable omissions.

And it also happened during a summer in which the 25-year-old is waiting on a contract extension that could reset the cornerback market.

Witherspoon’s Play Makes No. 107 Easy to Question

Witherspoon’s third season reinforced his standing inside the Seahawks’ defense, even if it didn’t push him onto the player-voted list.

He earned an 89.9 overall grade, the highest mark among 114 qualified cornerbacks, from Pro Football Focus across 720 defensive snaps in 2025.

Witherspoon finished the regular season with an interception and contributed across coverage, run defense and pressure packages.

His impact carried into the postseason.

Witherspoon recorded a sack in Super Bowl LX, when Seattle’s defense forced three turnovers and held the New England Patriots scoreless through three quarters of a 29-13 victory.

The championship added another line to a career that already includes 249 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions through 43 games.

Reuters reported in March that Witherspoon became a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first three seasons after Seattle selected him fifth overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Seattle also exercised his fifth-year option, which keeps him under contract through 2027 and is expected to pay him $21.2 million that season.

Those numbers help explain why No. 107 feels low.

But the Top 100 vote can favor players with larger counting statistics or more traditional roles.

Witherspoon’s value often appears in how many responsibilities Seattle can place on him within Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Seahawks Star Brings Same Energy Amid Contract Talks

The timing of the ranking creates a contrast with how the Seahawks have described Witherspoon during training camp.

John Boyle of Seahawks.com wrote that Witherspoon was “a maniac, in the best way possible” during a padded practice July 31.

He flew into the backfield for a tackle for loss, chased plays across the field and celebrated teammates’ stops with the same energy he has shown since arriving in Seattle.

Macdonald said he respected the way Witherspoon has separated the business side from his work on the field.

“I really respect his approach so far,” Macdonald said. “It has been great.”

The approach comes with Witherspoon’s eligibility for an extension while Seattle continues building around its young base.

The Seahawks have already completed long-term deals with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Derick Hall, two other members of their 2023 draft class.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport described the negotiations as intense and projected a deal around $31 million to $32 million per year. Such an agreement would place Witherspoon at or near the top of the cornerback market.

Even though the league’s players placed him seven spots beyond the cutoff, Witherspoon has built his reputation through high-caliber versatility.

And Seattle likely sees it that way.