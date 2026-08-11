NFL Insider Gives Promising Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon Contract Update

The Seattle Seahawks want to secure Devon Witherspoon for the long haul by inking him to a new contract.

The latest word from NFL insider Ian Rapoport is more promising than his update from only a few days ago.

Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday that he believes Seattle has a strong chance of completing a long-term extension with its three-time Pro Bowl cornerback.

“I think there’s a good chance the Devon Witherspoon deal gets done,” Rapoport said.

Rapoport didn’t put a timetable on an agreement.

But the language stands out after he said Aug. 8 that “nothing is imminent or close right now” between the two sides, even as they planned to continue talking up to the start of the regular season.

Seahawks, Witherspoon Have Been Working Toward Record Deal

The contract conversation has been one of Seattle’s biggest unresolved storylines throughout training camp.

Rapoport reported in July that the Seahawks and Witherspoon had been engaged in “intense negotiations” on a deal expected to make the former No. 5 overall pick the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback.

However, Denzel Ward signed a two-year, $62.2 million extension with Cleveland on July 28, an agreement worth $31.1 million per year that made him the league’s highest-paid defensive back.

Rapoport previously said Seattle wanted to put Witherspoon atop the cornerback market, while Witherspoon was seeking to move “far clear” of the top figure.

Seattle has already created extra time for itself.

The Seahawks exercised Witherspoon’s fifth-year option in March, keeping him under contract through the 2027 season. NFL.com reported the projected option at approximately $21.16 million.

That contractual cushion hasn’t stopped the Seahawks from trying to finish an extension now.

The talks also became a storyline on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” after general manager John Schneider discussed a report about Seattle’s offer and the reaction it caused behind the scenes.

Despite that episode, Rapoport said Aug. 8 that communication between the sides had remained good.

Three days later, though, his assessment has moved in a more optimistic direction.

Witherspoon Has Given Seahawks Cause to Pay Him

Witherspoon’s career makes the push for a market-setting deal easy to understand.

The 25-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons.

He earned second-team All-Pro honors from The Associated Press in 2025 while helping Seattle win Super Bowl LX, finishing the regular season with 72 tackles, seven passes defensed and an interception in 12 games.

Seattle Sports also noted that Pro Football Focus graded him as its highest-graded cornerback last season.

He also delivered on the biggest stage. Witherspoon recorded four tackles, three quarterback hits, a sack and a pass breakup in Seattle’s Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots.

Even with a major payday unresolved, Witherspoon has continued practicing.

The Seahawks’ official site highlighted his energy during a padded July 31 session and noted that players in similar contract situations sometimes limit their work while waiting for an extension.

Seattle has shown a willingness to lock up homegrown members of its championship core early. Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed a multiyear extension in March, while edge rusher Derick Hall signed a three-year extension in June that runs through 2029.

Witherspoon remains the most prominent member of that 2023 class still waiting on a new long-term deal.

With Week 1 approaching, the Seahawks now have fresh reason to believe one of the final major pieces of their offseason business will complete.