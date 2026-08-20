Seahawks’ Devon Witherspoon Compared to Hall of Famer Ahead of 2026 Season

The Seattle Seahawks made Devon Witherspoon the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history not too long ago.

And on the heels of that, a prominent writer believes his game belongs in the same conversation as one of the position’s most versatile Hall of Famers.

The Ringer’s Diante Lee placed Witherspoon in his “Chess Piece” archetype while breaking down the NFL’s best cornerbacks entering 2026.

Lee compared the 25-year-old directly to Ronde Barber, the longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers standout who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

“Witherspoon is this generation’s version of Ronde Barber,” Lee wrote.

The comparison centers on how Seattle has moved Witherspoon around its defense and continued to get high-end production from him.

Lee noted that Witherspoon began his career primarily as a slot defender and blitzer, expanded his work on the perimeter in 2024 and then took a step forward as an outside coverage option last season.

That versatility has become a defining feature of Mike Macdonald’s defense.

Witherspoon Earns Lofty Barber Comparison

Barber set an unusually high bar for a cornerback whose impact overtook traditional coverage numbers.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame notes that Barber finished his 16-year career with 47 interceptions and 28 sacks, making him the only player in NFL history with at least 45 interceptions and 25 sacks. He was also a five-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro.

That makes Lee’s comparison significant for Witherspoon, whose ability to seamlessly take on various responsibilities separates him from more conventional outside cornerbacks.

Lee called Witherspoon the “tip of the spear” for Seattle’s secondary, pointing to his capacity to rush the passer, defend the run and handle aggressive coverage assignments. He also highlighted Witherspoon’s performance during Seattle’s championship run.

With the Los Angeles Rams trying to stay alive late in last season’s NFC championship game, Witherspoon broke up a pair of attempts from Matthew Stafford.

He followed that performance by playing a prominent role in Seattle’s 29-13 Super Bowl LX win over the New England Patriots, as he notched a sack in the Super Bowl and a quarterback hit that helped produce a pick-six.

Seattle’s official site also noted that he has accumulated 249 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions and 32 passes defensed through his first three seasons.

Those numbers have come while his responsibilities continued to change.

Seahawks Made Witherspoon NFL’s Highest-Paid Cornerback

Seattle put up a record-setting price for the ex-Illinois standout only days before The Ringer’s comparison surfaced.

ESPN reported on Aug. 15 that Witherspoon agreed to a four-year, $132 million extension containing more than $101 million guaranteed. The deal made him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history at an average of $33 million per season.

The Seahawks had already exercised his fifth-year option for 2027, but the new agreement cements him on their defense for the long term.

Witherspoon has reached the Pro Bowl in each of his first three NFL seasons and earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2025.

Macdonald called Witherspoon “part of the engine that makes the whole thing go” late last season and described him as the defense’s “sparkplug.”

That assessment lines up closely with The Ringer’s reasoning for putting Witherspoon in the Barber mold.

Barber became a Hall of Famer by affecting games from several spots and forcing offenses to account for him in multiple ways.

Witherspoon has carved out a similar type of job in Seattle.

Now armed with a Super Bowl ring and the richest cornerback contract in league history, Witherspoon arrives in 2026 with a lofty comparison attached to his growing mystique.