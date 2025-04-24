Seahawks Draft Preview: 3 Players Seattle Could Land at No. 18

The Seattle Seahawks appear poised to make some noise in the NFC West in 2025.

Between the additions of quarterback Sam Darnold and All-Pro wideout Cooper Kupp, and Seattle’s 10 selections at the upcoming NFL Draft, it will likely look much different than the team that went 10-7 and narrowly missed the playoffs.

The Seahawks will make five selections in the top-100 over the draft’s first two days, but their ultra-passionate fans are most concerned about which player will join the roster with the club’s first round pick, No. 18 overall.

Here are three players that could end up in the Pacific Northwest, according to NFL Draft experts.

Potential Seahawks First-Round Picks

Kelvin Banks Jr, OT, Texas

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. projected Banks to land in the Pacific Northwest, which would be a colossal boon for Mike Macdonald and the offensive-minded Seahawks. Macdonald loves a pass-heavy game script, but he needs Darnold to have time since he is less mobile than last year’s starter Geno Smith, and the Seahawks were tied for the third-most sacks in the NFL last year (54) with the Texans.

Banks is one of the best offensive-line prospects, and at 6-5, 315 pounds, he has all the requisite size of a blind-side protecting left tackle or provide an outstanding bookend with incumbent Charles Cross — who like Banks is a 6-5 tackle from an SEC school.

But Banks did play the left side at Texas, protecting Quinn Ewers’ blind side and starting all 42 games over three seasons in Austin. He allowed just three sacks in his tenure with the Longhorns, which

Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State

Both ESPN’s Peter Schrager and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicted Zabel to land in Seattle, which also makes sense since Seattle has Cross as its left tackle and still needs to shore up its offensive line.

The Seahawks did not add any offensive linemen in free agency, and aside from their struggles protecting the passer last season, Seattle ranked just 28th in rushing-yards per game (95.7) and were 17th in yards per carry (4.2).

Zabel is versatile, since he can play any offensive-line position, but was a tackle at North Dakota State. At 6-6, 312 pounds, he is a monster whose draft status is trending up highly after an excellent combine — after which NFL.com gave him the top ranking among offensive tackles.

Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

Bucky Brooks of NFL.com has the Seahawks landing McMillan, who could bolster their receiving corps after they traded star D.K. Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and released veteran stalwart Tyler Lockett.

Sure, Seattle did sign Kupp to play the slot with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and it did add Marquez Valdes-Scantling, as well. But with a receiving corps of Smith-Njigba, the oft-injured Kupp and McMillan, the Seahawks would be setting Darnold up for success, especially with Kenneth Walker III leading the backfield.

McMillan is widely considered the top wide receiver aside from Colorado’s two-way star Travis Hunter, and at 6-4, 212 pounds, he would complement the relatively undersized Smith-Njigba, who checks in at 6-0. McMillan had a massive final two seasons for the Wildcats, posting 174 catches for 2,721 yards and 18 touchdowns.