Seahawks Learn Final Ruling on Dre Greenlaw’s Suspension Appeal After Headbutt

The fallout from the Seattle Seahawks’ heated NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers is officially settled.

49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw lost his appeal of the one-game suspension handed down after he headbutted Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV during San Francisco’s 32-29 win at Lumen Field on Oct. 11.

The NFL announced Tuesday night that hearing officer James Thrash, who is jointly appointed by the league and NFL Players Association, upheld the punishment.

Greenlaw will therefore miss San Francisco’s Week 6 matchup against the Washington Commanders on Monday night. He will be eligible to return to the 49ers’ active roster on Oct. 20.

Greenlaw’s Hit on Sam Darnold Sparked Seahawks Sideline

The sequence began with 6:23 remaining in the second quarter when Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold scrambled toward the Seattle sideline.

Greenlaw hit Darnold after the quarterback went out of bounds, drawing a personal foul and a reaction from Seattle players.

Jones confronted Greenlaw during the ensuing scrum. Greenlaw then used his helmet to headbutt Jones, who was not wearing a helmet, leading officials to eject the 49ers linebacker.

The NFL said when announcing the original suspension that Greenlaw violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, covering conduct “contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.”

Seattle’s own account of the aftermath also highlighted Jones’ response. Seahawks.com credited Jones with showing restraint by declining to retaliate after being struck without his helmet.

That carried extra weight considering Seattle had spent the previous week emphasizing discipline. Veteran defenders, including Jones, had held a players-only meeting after the Seahawks piled up personal fouls in their Week 4 win.

Jones managed to stand up for his quarterback without costing Seattle another penalty or an ejection of its own.

Greenlaw’s Suspension Adds to Recent Disciplinary History

Greenlaw’s unsuccessful appeal means he will serve a one-game suspension for a second consecutive season.

The veteran encountered suspension for one game in 2025 while playing for the Denver Broncos after an incident involving an official. He returned to San Francisco in 2026 and has recorded 37 tackles through five games, second on the 49ers defense. He received a fine of $11,941 following San Francisco’s Week 4 win over Denver for taunting the Broncos’ sideline.

The latest punishment carries more relevance for Seattle than the typical discipline involving a division rival.

San Francisco emerged from Lumen Field with a two-game advantage over the Seahawks in the NFC West after Seattle turned the ball over four times in the three-point defeat. The 49ers now have to defend that lead without Greenlaw against Washington.

Seattle, meanwhile, has little time to dwell on either the loss or the incident.

The Seahawks travel to face the Denver Broncos on Thursday night, just four days after falling to San Francisco. Then, Seattle returns home to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.