Seahawks’ Drew Lock Auditioning for QB-Needy NFL Teams With Start at Cardinals

Drew Lock has a defined job for the Seattle Seahawks while Sam Darnold recovers from a glute injury.

The next game or two, however, has significance in terms of the future of his career.

Lock will start against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 20 after rescuing the Seahawks in their opener. Corbin K. Smith of Emerald City Spectrum believes the 29-year-old’s work is unlikely to alter Darnold’s standing, though it might revive Lock’s prospects elsewhere.

“No, I don’t think how Drew Lock plays for the next game or two has any impact on Sam Darnold’s future with #Seahawks,” Smith wrote on X on Sept. 18. “BUT … he’s still young enough to play his way into another starting shot elsewhere in 2027. Especially if Brian Fleury became a head coach and needed a QB.”

Thought it’s a projection rather than a report of interest from another club, it frames the larger circumstances in front of a former second-round pick whose present contract expires after this season.

Lock Enters Cardinals Game With Momentum

The assignment arrived unexpectedly. Darnold injured his glute on the opening series of Seattle’s 13-10 win over the New England Patriots, leaving Lock to operate an offense he hadn’t led during the practice week.

Lock completed 16 of 22 passes for 187 yards and one touchdown, producing a 113.3 passer rating while helping erase a 10-point deficit. He also found Cooper Kupp for a one-handed, 24-yard reception during the comeback.

Now he receives a full week with the starters before Seattle visits Arizona. Lock described the difference as “night and day,” noting that live repetitions allow him to work through every call and throw routes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and AJ Barner before game day, per Seahawks.com.

His teammates have offered an emphatic endorsement. Leonard Williams called Lock the league’s best second-string quarterback and pointed to his past success in relief. That résumé includes a 92-yard, game-winning drive against the Philadelphia Eagles in December 2023.

Head coach Mike Macdonald, meanwhile, ruled Darnold out for Week 2 but said the Seahawks do not expect to place him on injured reserve. Jalen Milroe will serve as Lock’s backup.

Brian Fleury Connection Adds Intrigue to 2027

Smith’s mention of Brian Fleury supplies the most interesting piece of the forecast. Fleury is in his first season as Seattle’s offensive coordinator after the Seahawks hired him away from the San Francisco 49ers in February. A strong year for Seattle’s offense may eventually place the longtime assistant in head-coaching conversations.

Fleury has also gained a close view of Lock’s preparation, temperament and ability to run his offense. Should he land a top job in 2027 and need a quarterback, that familiarity would make Lock a logical bridge option or competitor, as Smith suggested.

Lock’s contract aligns with that scenario. He returned to Seattle in April 2025 on a two-year, $5 million deal, putting him on track to reach free agency after the 2026 season.

There aren’t guarantees in that market. Lock has a 10-18 record as an NFL starter, and his uneven 2024 stint with the New York Giants reinforced why Seattle brought him back as a No. 2 quarterback.

Still, quarterback-needy teams have taken chances on veterans with arm talent and starting experience. And Lock now has a brief window to add current, valid tape as he anchors the defending champions.