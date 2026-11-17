The Seattle Seahawks have a quarterback decision on their hands, and former NFL head coach Eric Mangini believes the numbers favor Drew Lock.

Lock has won all three of his starts this season while filling in for an injured Sam Darnold. Seattle is 4-0 in games where Lock has handled most of the quarterback duties.

During Monday’s episode of FOX Sports’ First Things First, Mangini suggested the Seahawks could find it difficult to return to Darnold if Lock keeps producing.

“It’s significantly better in every category [with Lock] and it’s gonna be hard, if this trend continues, not to pull the trigger,” Mangini said Monday, Nov. 16.

The warning lands as Seattle enters its bye week with a 6-4 record and questions about who should lead its offense down the stretch.

Eric Mangini Points to Drew Lock’s Advantage Over Sam Darnold

Mangini’s argument has numbers behind it.

Through 10 games, Lock has completed 73.1% of his passes for 837 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Darnold, meanwhile, has completed 60.2% of his throws for 1,478 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions across seven appearances.

Their records tell a similar story. Lock is 3-0 as a starter, while Darnold is 3-4.

Lock delivered his latest win Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He completed 14 of 17 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle’s 21-13 victory.

His 158.0 passer rating nearly reached the NFL’s maximum of 158.3.

One throw stood out. Lock connected with Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 71-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving Seattle breathing room.

The performance added to Lock’s case, though he also lost two fumbles.

Mangini’s assessment, though, isn’t off of the beaten path. The former New York Jets and Cleveland Browns coach believes the gap in production could force Seattle to reconsider its plans.

Mike Macdonald Has Firm Words on Seahawks’ QB Decision

Despite Lock’s success, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has no plans to replace Darnold permanently.

Macdonald reaffirmed his position Monday, commending Lock while identifying Darnold as Seattle’s starter.

“Drew has been fantastic, he has been phenomenal, but Sam’s our quarterback,” Macdonald said during his weekly appearance on Seattle Sports 710 AM.

Darnold has missed Seattle’s last two games with quadriceps and rib injuries. Macdonald expects him to return to practice following the bye.

The Seahawks hope Darnold can start their Nov. 29 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Macdonald also has history on his side. Darnold helped guide Seattle to a Super Bowl championship last season and earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

That success explains the coach’s loyalty.

Yet Lock has made the choice less comfortable. His seven touchdown passes without an interception stand in sharp contrast to Darnold’s nine picks.

Macdonald has settled the debate as of now, though Mangini’s warning proposes more strong performances from Lock could bring it right back.