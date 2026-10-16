Is Injured Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo Returning to Game vs. Broncos?

The Seattle Seahawks suffered setback during their Thursday night matchup with the Denver Broncos, and this one involved second-year tight end Elijah Arroyo.

Arroyo left the field and headed to the locker room after appearing to injure his right arm on a play that already had gone badly for Seattle.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported from the stadium that a Seahawks team doctor was holding Arroyo’s right arm as the two walked into the tunnel.

“The Seahawks’ team doctor is holding Elijah Arroyo’s right arm as they walk into the tunnel,” Henderson wrote. “So a lost fumble by Rashid Shaheed and an injury to Arroyo on that play.”

Rashid Shaheed lost the football on the play, giving Denver possession, while Arroyo’s injury potentially left the Seahawks without one of the young weapons they had been hoping would take a step forward in 2026.

Update: Arroyo is doubtful to return, per Gregg Bell of 93.3 KJR.

Arroyo Has Dealt With Significant Injury

Any injury concern involving Arroyo is prevalent after the way his rookie season ended.

Seattle selected the former Miami standout with the No. 50 overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. Arroyo appeared in 13 regular-season games as a rookie, starting four of them and catching 15 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown.

His season was interrupted by a knee injury, however. The Seahawks placed him on injured reserve in December, causing him to miss the final four games of the regular season.

Arroyo was designated to return from injured reserve in January 2026 before making it back for Seattle’s postseason run. The Seahawks’ official site noted at the time that the knee injury had sidelined him for the final month of the regular season.

Thursday’s apparent injury was to a different area, with Henderson specifically reporting that the team doctor was attending to Arroyo’s right arm. The exact nature and severity remained unclear.

The 6-foot-5, 254-pound tight end entered Thursday having appeared in each of Seattle’s first five games this season. He had one reception for 17 yards, per the Seahawks’ player page.

Seahawks Had Big Plans for Arroyo in 2026

The modest regular-season numbers don’t reflect what Seattle envisioned for Arroyo in his second season.

The Seahawks identified him as a potential breakout candidate following a strong offseason and preseason. Seattle’s official website wrote before the season that Arroyo had looked like a possible breakout player, while AJ Barner had rose t0 leader of the tight end room.

Seattle carried four tight ends on its initial 53-man roster: Arroyo, Barner, Nick Kallerup and Eric Saubert.

Barner has handled the largest receiving role of the group, entering Thursday with 12 catches for 122 yards through five games. Arroyo’s athletic ability gave the Seahawks a different option, particularly as a pass catcher, even though his opportunities didn’t appear often in the season.

Seattle now has to wait to learn whether Thursday’s injury will cost him additional time.