Seahawks Get Devastating News on Former 2nd-Round Pick Before Chiefs Game

The Seattle Seahawks have suffered a season-ending injury blow to one of their promising young offensive weapons.

Second-year tight end Elijah Arroyo is undergoing shoulder surgery Thursday, Oct. 22, and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the development Thursday, delivering a disappointing verdict on Seattle’s former second-round draft pick.

“Source: Seahawks TE Elijah Arroyo is undergoing shoulder surgery today and will miss the rest of the season,” Schefter wrote.

The announcement lands just days before Seattle hosts the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs in a highly anticipated Sunday Night Football matchup.

It also marks a significant reversal from earlier expectations that Arroyo might return following a relatively brief absence.

Seahawks Lose Arroyo for Rest of 2026 Season

Arroyo suffered the shoulder injury during Seattle’s 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos on October 15.

The 23-year-old exited during the second quarter and was initially listed as doubtful to return.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald revealed the following day that Arroyo was undergoing further examination to determine the severity of the injury.

“He’s getting some imaging and testing as we speak, so no update yet,” Macdonald said, per the team’s official website.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler subsequently reported October 19 that Arroyo was likely headed to injured reserve, which would require him to miss at least four games.

That outlook has now changed dramatically.

Rather than potentially returning for Seattle’s late-season push, Arroyo will spend the remainder of the campaign recovering from surgery.

The setback is particularly frustrating considering his draft pedigree.

Seattle selected the former Miami standout with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft following a breakout collegiate season in which he recorded 35 receptions, 590 yards and seven touchdowns.

Arroyo flashed potential as a rookie, catching 15 passes for 179 yards and one touchdown across 13 regular-season appearances.

A knee injury interrupted his debut campaign and sidelined him for the final four regular-season games, although he eventually returned for Seattle’s championship-winning postseason run.

His second season offered an opportunity to build on that foundation.

Instead, Arroyo managed just one reception for 17 yards in 2026 before his latest injury brought the season to a premature conclusion.

Seahawks Have Tight End Decision Following Arroyo Injury

Arroyo’s absence leaves Seattle without a young pass-catching option who was expected to develop into a larger contributor.

Fortunately for the Seahawks, AJ Barner is established as the team’s starting tight end.

Barner has recorded 15 receptions for 138 yards through six games this season. He finished 2025 with 52 catches, 519 yards and six touchdowns.

Veteran Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup also provide depth at the position.

Seattle had already taken steps to reinforce the group before Schefter’s announcement.

On Monday, Oct. 19, the Seahawks signed veteran tight end Josiah Deguara to their practice squad.

Deguara, a former third-round selection by the Green Bay Packers, has appeared in 78 NFL games with 12 starts. He has accumulated 53 receptions for 471 yards and three touchdowns during his career.

Whether Seattle makes another move following Arroyo’s season-ending diagnosis remains to be seen.

For now, the challenge is preparing for Kansas City without the young tight end.

The Seahawks enter Sunday’s matchup at 3-3 following consecutive losses to Denver and the San Francisco 49ers.

With Arroyo unavailable, Seattle will have to lean on its remaining tight ends as the team attempts to reverse that slide and regain ground in the NFC West.