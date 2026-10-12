Seattle Seahawks RB Makes Request After Crushing Fumble

The Seattle Seahawks don’t have much time to dwell on a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and running back Emanuel Wilson has a plan for one of the mistakes that helped swing it.

Wilson lost a second-quarter fumble in Seattle’s 32-29 loss on Oct. 11 after Fred Warner punched the ball free. The turnover gave San Francisco possession inside the Seahawks’ 20-yard line, and Christian McCaffrey scored on an 11-yard run on the 49ers’ next snap.

Following the game, Wilson said he plans to make ball security a point of emphasis during Seattle’s abbreviated practice week before Thursday night’s trip to Denver.

“When we have our individual period time, just having guys punch at the ball, everybody really, and I’m gonna talk to the defense and ask them to punch at the ball a little more,” Wilson said, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Additionally, Seattle committed four turnovers against San Francisco, and the 49ers turned those giveaways into 21 points.

Wilson Turns 49ers Mistake Into Practice Plan

Wilson’s fumble came with Seattle holding a 10-7 lead in the second quarter. Warner knocked the ball loose, and safety Malik Mustapha recovered it inside the Seattle 20. One play later, McCaffrey was in the end zone and the 49ers had retaken the lead.

The play also stands out because Wilson had avoided losing the football during his first three NFL seasons. Seattle’s official statistics list four career fumbles for Wilson, but Sunday’s was the first one he lost. He didn’t lose a fumble in 41 games with the Green Bay Packers from 2023 through 2025.

Seattle signed Wilson on March 13 after his first three seasons in Green Bay, and his workload has expanded considerably. He finished Sunday with 20 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown, along with two catches for 11 yards. Through five games, Wilson has 251 rushing yards and two scores on 73 attempts.

His response suggests the 27-year-old wants to attack the issue directly. Asking defenders to actively punch at the football can add a game-like element to practice, even during a week in which Seattle has limited time on the field.

Seahawks Have Four Days to Fix Turnover Problem

Wilson was one part of a wider problem Sunday. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw two interceptions, while George Holani also lost a fumble near Seattle’s goal line late in the first half. San Francisco recovered that one in the end zone for a touchdown.

Head coach Mike Macdonald pointed directly to the giveaways afterward, saying Seattle needs to improve its complementary football and take better care of the ball. The Seahawks fell to 3-2, while San Francisco improved to 5-0.

There will be not much recovery time before the next bout.

The Seahawks visit the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 8:15 p.m. ET. Denver enters the matchup 3-2 following a 23-17 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

As for Wilson, the correction starts before kickoff.

And his idea is simply making practice uncomfortable enough that protecting the football becomes automatic when defenders are trying to take it away for real.