“The oblique thing doesn’t seem to be much of a concern and the elbow has been improving over the course of the last few weeks,” said Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. “So, he’s actually taking more reps this week than he was going into last week. So, we have no concerns about his readiness to go.”

Lock said the location of his oblique injury is a bit better for his throwing motion, but he’s still being forced to adjust for it.

“I mean, mechanic wise, you got to use a little bit of the backside, but when you’re rotating and pulling through, it’s all this,” Lock said, pointing to the front of his oblique. “And that’s really when the torque happens. The speed of the arm comes through with that. So allowing it to be back here, mechanically speaking, it is a little better.”