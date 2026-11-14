The Seattle Seahawks were expected to defend their Super Bowl title in a stacked NFC West division this year, but instead they have stumbled through the first half of the season and could join another expected powerhouse in missing the playoffs.

John Breech of CBS Sports offered some “bold” predictions on the back half of the NFL season, suggesting that both the Seahawks and rival Los Angeles Rams will miss the postseason. His warning to Seattle centers on the team’s shaky quarterback play, with veteran backup Drew Lock forced into action.

Seattle Risks Missing Playoffs in Super Bowl Defense Season

Breech noted that Seattle’s struggles start with the quarterback, both Sam Darnold and Lock.

“As for the Seahawks, quarterback play has hampered their season, and it doesn’t look like things are going to get much better on that front,” Breech wrote. “Sam Darnold has struggled all year, and to make matters worse, he’s been banged up. Drew Lock has been serviceable during his time on the field, but he doesn’t exactly make you feel good about this offense. It’s hard to see the QB spot improving, and if it doesn’t, the Seahawks could end up missing the playoffs.”

The schedule makes the challenge even greater, Breech added. The Seahawks still have two games against the Rams, who are shaking off a slow start and have won three straight games.

That puts pressure on both the Seahawks and Rams, Breech wrote.

“If one team sweeps that series, that will pretty much eliminate the other team,” Breech noted. “If they split the series, both teams would have to go at least 5-2 in their seven other games just to get to 10-7. In the NFC this year, there’s no guarantee that 10-7 is going to get in the playoffs.”

Drew Lock Playing Through Injuries

As Tim Booth of the Seattle Times noted, Lock is playing through both an elbow injury and an oblique strain, though has been cleared to play for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.