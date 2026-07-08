Seahawks Face Major Rashid Shaheed Decision Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks know what Rashid Shaheed can do with the ball in his hands. The harder question heading into training camp is how often they want to keep putting him in harm’s way on special teams.

Shaheed is one of the most dangerous returners in the NFL, and his midseason arrival from the New Orleans Saints gave Seattle an immediate jolt in 2025. But with the Seahawks expecting more from him as a receiver after a full offseason with quarterback Sam Darnold, his return role has become one of the team’s more interesting camp decisions.

Ari Horton of Seahawks.com highlighted Shaheed’s special teams role as one of Seattle’s top 2026 training camp storylines, noting that the Seahawks must determine whether Shaheed still handles both punt and kick return duties if his offensive workload grows.

That is not a small call. Shaheed returned a kickoff for a touchdown in Atlanta, brought back a punt for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams and opened Seattle’s playoff win over the San Francisco 49ers with another kickoff-return touchdown, according to Seahawks.com. He later earned his second Pro Bowl selection and signed a three-year contract to stay in Seattle.

The Seahawks are not trying to solve a weakness. They are trying to decide how much they want to keep leaning on one of their most explosive offensive weapons in a high-contact role.

Seahawks Want More From Rashid Shaheed on Offense

The case for Shaheed remaining heavily involved in the return game is obvious. He flipped field position, produced touchdowns and gave Seattle a weekly threat that opponents had to account for.

The case for scaling him back is also obvious.

Seattle did not trade draft capital to New Orleans and then sign Shaheed long term just to make him a return specialist. The Seahawks have made it clear they want to see what he can become with more time in the offense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba told Seahawks.com that Shaheed “came back more explosive than ever” and said having a full offseason and training camp with the team should help push him toward “greater things this season.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald also praised Shaheed’s offseason work, saying the receiver had been with the team throughout the offseason program and had set personal records.

“The timing of our plays look like it should, given the amount of reps that are invested into it,” Macdonald said, via Seahawks.com. “I know I’m as excited as heck to see where it goes.”

That quote matters because it points to the real tension. If Shaheed’s timing with Darnold has improved and Seattle views him as a bigger part of the passing game, the Seahawks have to decide whether every extra return is worth the exposure.

There may not be a clean all-or-nothing answer. Seattle could still use Shaheed in high-leverage moments, late-game situations or playoff-type matchups while giving other players more regular-season return work.

Tory Horton Could Factor Into Punt Return Plans

If the Seahawks reduce Shaheed’s punt-return workload, Tory Horton is the most obvious name to watch.

Before his rookie season was cut short by injury, Horton was already producing in multiple roles. Seahawks.com noted that he had 13 catches for 161 yards and five touchdowns through eight games. He also returned 16 punts for 238 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown in Week 3.

That production gives Seattle a legitimate alternative, assuming Horton is healthy enough to handle the job.

Macdonald told Seahawks.com that Horton should be active at some point early in training camp, though the Seahawks plan to be smart with his ramp-up.

“It could be anywhere from day one, he’s rocking and rolling, or maybe it’s a couple days,” Macdonald said.

Horton’s health may shape the entire conversation. If he looks comfortable catching punts and regains his pre-injury explosiveness, Seattle can more easily protect Shaheed’s offensive role. If Horton is limited or inconsistent, the Seahawks may be more tempted to keep Shaheed involved.

Seahawks Have Several Kick Return Candidates

The kick-return picture is more crowded.

George Holani and Cody White both returned kicks for Seattle last season, while rookies Jadarian Price and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. bring college return experience. Seahawks.com noted that Price returned 12 kicks for 450 yards and two touchdowns at Notre Dame last season, while Henderson returned 18 kicks for 455 yards and one touchdown at Kansas.

That gives Seattle options, but Shaheed set a high bar. Replacing a Pro Bowl returner is not simply about finding someone who can catch the ball cleanly and get north-south. Shaheed gave the Seahawks a scoring threat every time he touched it.

The more realistic goal may be distribution. Seattle does not have to remove Shaheed entirely to reduce the burden. The Seahawks can test Price, Henderson, Holani and White throughout camp, see who handles the new opportunity best and still keep Shaheed available when the game situation calls for a home-run threat.

That is why this camp battle is more interesting than a standard special teams competition. It is tied directly to Shaheed’s offensive ceiling.

The Seahawks already know he can change a game as a returner. Training camp may reveal whether they believe he can change even more games as a receiver.