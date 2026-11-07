Seahawks Get Bad News on Long-Shot Derrick Henry Trade Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks may have seen their chances of landing an All-Pro running back go from slim to none.

The Baltimore Ravens are nearing a difficult decision at the trade deadline, falling to 4-5 with a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday and missing top quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley for at least the next month.

Derrick Henry Won’t Be For Sale This Year

The team’s dismal outlook led to some speculation that running back Derrick Henry could hit the trade block, with the Seahawks named as a top potential landing spot, but it now appears the Ravens will be keeping their star player.

Reporter Kyle Koster of The Big Lead named the Seahawks as a strong landing spot for Henry if the Ravens were willing to trade him.

“The defending Super Bowl champions have, like so many other teams, had to dodge injuries to their backfield by committee,” Koster wrote. “A consistent formula has yet to emerge and Henry presents a great option for a team that wants to rely on its defense and melt clock.”

But that speculation could be idle, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that the Ravens won’t be considering offers for Henry.

“The Ravens recently informed Henry that they have no intention of trading him, according to league sources,” Schefter wrote. “In recent weeks, speculation had built that Baltimore might be willing to deal its future Hall of Fame running back. There were suggestions that his two former head coaches, John Harbaugh in New York and Mike Vrabel in New England, could be interested, though there is no direct evidence that either coach inquired about Henry.”

Seahawks Could Stay Pat at Trade Deadline

The Seahawks had been linked to another star running back at the trade deadline, Indianapolis Colts tailback Jonathan Taylor. But SI.com NFL insider Albert Breer revealed that only a handful of teams were pursuing Taylor, and only one of them seriously. The Seahawks were not among either group.

“The Giants, Broncos and Vikings have inquired, and discussed it, and it appears Denver and Minnesota might be a little less inclined to trade for Taylor now,” Breer wrote. “Conversely, the indication I’ve gotten is that while the Giants aren’t offering what Indy wants, they are a serious suitor.”

The Seahawks could instead lean on running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price, who both returned from injuries this week. Though both struggled in last week’s loss to the Chicago Bears, the Seahawks are expected to continue utilizing both.