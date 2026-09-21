Seahawks Announce Good News on Sam Darnold After ‘Drastic’ Change

The Seattle Seahawks could get quarterback Sam Darnold back sooner than they initially expected.

The Seahawks have been able to navigate the loss of their starting quarterback by riding veteran backup Drew Lock to two straight wins, including a 31-7 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

After the game, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald shared good news about the Super Bowl winner and his timeframe to return.

Sam Darnold on Track to Return Soon

Speaking to reporters, Macdonald shared hope that Darnold might be able to return for next week’s game against the Washington Commanders. Macdonald noted that Darnold’s timeline has “shifted quite drastically” since he was first hurt in the season-opening win over the New England Patriots.

Macdonald wouldn’t put a definitive timeline on it yet, but was optimistic that Darnold might be able to play next Sunday.

“Yeah, I’ll say it’s possible. We’ll see,” Macdonald said, via the Seattle Times. “We’re optimistic. We’ll see. I mean I think there’s a chance that he comes back and practices at some point (this week).”

Macdonald said the early part of this week would be critical to seeing whether he can play or not.

“We’ve got three more days to kind of see where it’s going between now and Wednesday,” he said.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Comes Through Big

The Seahawks got a big performance out of their backup quarterback and an even bigger one from their star wide receiver. Lock threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns, all of them going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba — in Sunday’s win.

After the game, Smith-Njigba shared love for the veteran Lock and his ability to see the field.

“Drew is a special talent,” Smith-Njigba said, via ESPN. “He sees the field very well, he can make any throw and I know he’s looking for me. I just want to be there for him and we’ve had a successful connection for a minute now.

“I’m super happy the way he came in, carried himself and carried this team.”

Lock also said Smith-Njigba makes his job easy, saying he has a knack of getting open.

“That’s the beauty of playing with him,” Lock said. “He’s going to find ways to get open. It might not be the most conventional way, but that’s what makes him a ballplayer. That’s what makes him one of the best receivers and the offensive player of the year.”

After a 2-0 start and steady performances from Lock, the Seahawks could have the luxury of taking a careful approach to getting Darnold back on the field.