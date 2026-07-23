Seattle Seahawks Receive Harsh Reality Check Ahead of Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are entering training camp as defending Super Bowl champions, but the betting market has already moved them behind a division rival.

NFL reporter Joe Schad shared division odds board from “The Pat McAfee Show” on July 23.

The Los Angeles Rams were listed at +100 to win the NFC West, followed by the Seahawks at +205, the San Francisco 49ers at +305 and the Arizona Cardinals at +10000.

SB Nation also included the Seahawks missing the playoffs as a part of its 61 NFL predictions.

The disregard for Seattle’s dynamism is striking after one of the best seasons in franchise history.

The Seahawks finished 14-3, won the NFC West and secured the conference’s No. 1 seed before defeating the Rams, 31-27, in the NFC Championship Game.

They completed the run with a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX.

Rams’ Offseason Push Changes NFC West Outlook

The Rams were already close to Seattle before making two of the league’s biggest offseason moves.

Los Angeles finished 12-5 last season and took the Seahawks to the final minutes of the NFC title game. Matthew Stafford won the 2025 NFL MVP award after leading the league with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.

The Rams then acquired reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who set an NFL record with 23 sacks last season.

They also traded for two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie, addressing a secondary that had remained a concern despite the team’s deep playoff run.

Those additions help explain why Los Angeles is placed above of the reigning champions.

SB Nation also made the same divisional call, forecasting 14 victories and the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the Rams.

Bailey described Los Angeles’ collection of talent as its own version of the “MonSTARS.”

His postseason forecast sends the Rams back to the NFC Championship Game while leaving Seattle outside the field entirely.

SB Nation Predicts Seahawks Will Miss Playoffs

Bailey included the Seahawks among three notable NFC teams projected to miss the postseason, along with the Chicago Bears and 49ers.

He called Seattle his first team out of the NFC and projected a down year after its “extraterrestrial” 2025 season.

The concern centers on offensive continuity.

Klint Kubiak left after one season as Seattle’s offensive coordinator to become the Las Vegas Raiders head coach. The Seahawks hired Brian Fleury to replace him.

Seattle must also replace Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 1,027 yards during the regular season and added 313 yards with four touchdowns during the championship run.

The Seahawks retained most of their roster, however.

Only five players departed in free agency and only two of those players started in Super Bowl LX.

Seattle also returns Sam Darnold, who threw for 4,048 yards, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who produced 119 catches for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns.

That returning group makes Seattle’s underdog position unusual, but the Rams’ aggressive additions and uncertainty surrounding the Seahawks’ offensive transition provide the market’s reasoning.

DraftKings has Seattle within striking distance at +205, while SB Nation went considerably further by predicting a playoff miss.

Together, the two outlooks put Seattle’s championship aspirations in doubt.