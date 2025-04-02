Seahawks’ Head Coach Sounds Off On Moves Made This Offseason

It has been a very busy offseason for the Seattle Seahawks. The departures of Geno Smith, DK Metcalf, and Tyler Lockett ensure that this offense is set to look completely different in Mike Macdonald’s second season as the head coach.

In the aftermath of all of these changes, Macdonald added a bit more context behind these moves while talking to the media at the NFL annual meetings earlier this week.

Mike Macdonald Gives His Thoughts on the Numerous Offensive Changes Made This Offseason

When your team decides to part ways with a pair of receivers who have combined for 1,099 receptions, 14,918 yards, and 110 touchdowns in the same offseason, it is clear the organization is going in a different direction.

Yet, when Mike Macdonald spoke to the media during the NFL annual meetings earlier this week, it appeared there were some attempts to retain players like Geno Smith this offseason.

As reported by Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Macdonald said, “You have the best intention to try to make something happen,” regarding the potential contract extension of Smith.

“But I think of it like this computer process in the back of your head like, ‘OK, well is this still in line with what’s going to be best for us right now and long term?’ And when it became obvious that, ‘Hey, this is not going to happen,’ well you don’t want to be caught without a chair at the end of the deal,” added Macdonald.

The Seahawks ultimately ended up dealing Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and signing Sam Darnold to a three-year deal worth up to $100.5 million in free agency to go in a different direction under center.

Macdonald Adds Context to Metcalf Trade to Pittsburgh

Yet, Smith wasn’t the only significant departure from this offseason with Metcalf being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Lockett being released after 10 seasons with the team.

“When those things happen there’s a process behind the whole thing,” Macdonald commented on the trade of Metcalf to the Steelers. “So you have to understand who is interested in him, what are the possible opportunities for him to go and then you just never know when it’s time to make the decision until it’s time to make the decision.”

Metcalf has been a consistent producer since he stepped on the football field for Seattle back in 2019, topping 55 receptions, 900 yards, and four scores in all six seasons in the NFL.

“Probably to an outside observer it seemed like it was really fast,” Macdonald added. “But kind of inside we were saying like ‘OK, this is kind of the end of the process that we went through with DK and felt like it was best for both parties.’”

In an attempt to stabilize the receiver room around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle signed Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency.

The Seahawks could still elect to address the receiver position in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, where they currently hold the No. 18 overall pick.

Some of the receiver prospects that Seattle could target in round one include Tetairoa McMillan, Matthew Golden, and Emeka Egbuka.