Seahawks’ Jadarian Price Gets Lofty Prediction Despite Injury Scare

The Seattle Seahawks have used part of August to take a careful approach with Jadarian Price.

NFL.com is expecting big things once the regular season begins, as draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Price for 986 rushing yards, 215 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns as part of his Aug. 25 look at best- and worst-case scenarios for 17 offensive rookies.

The No. 32 overall pick slots in for 1,201 yards from scrimmage as a rookie, per NFL.com, despite an injury interruption that limited him during training camp and kept him out of Seattle’s preseason opener.

Zierlein’s best-case scenario takes expectations to lofty heights, with a belief that Price could take control of the RB1 job early and maintain the leading role after Zach Charbonnet returns from the ACL tear that ended his 2025 season.

Price has returned to practice, making the timing of the prediction particularly interesting as the Seahawks move closer to Week 1.

NFL.com Projects Price to Seize RB1 Role

The workload attached to Zierlein’s prediction would represent instant trust in a rookie who has yet to play a regular-season snap.

NFL.com projects Price to record 219 carries for 986 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns while adding 25 catches for 215 yards and another score.

In Zierlein’s best-case scenario, strong run blocking allows Price to certify himself early. Only then does rookie proves capable of handling RB1 responsibilities, keeping the job once Charbonnet returns.

There’s also a possibility for the tide to sway in the other direction. Zierlein identified fumbles and mistakes in pass protection as potential issues that could cost Price the coaching staff’s confidence and push Seattle toward a committee.

Price arrived in Seattle after rushing for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries during his final season at Notre Dame. He added 87 receiving yards and two scores while also making an impact as a kickoff returner.

Seattle has seen some of that versatility on the practice field.

During an Aug. 21 joint practice in Tennessee, Price made an over-the-shoulder catch for a sizable gain before breaking a run from between the tackles to the outside.

Sam Darnold subsequently called the rookie “a really special player”, and Price’s recent progress means well for a budding future after uneven availability in August.

Seahawks Took Cautious Approach After Price Injury

Price missed multiple practices earlier this month because of soreness in his leg.

Head coach Mike Macdonald described the issue as minor on Aug. 8, saying at the time that the rookie should return within days. Seattle initially characterized the injury as lower-body soreness, while a later team report referred to it as upper-leg soreness.

The injury also prevented Price from playing in the preseason opener.

He was back in uniform for practice on Aug. 17, when Macdonald said Price was progressing through the team’s return-to-play plan.

Four days later, Price was producing some of his best work of the summer during the joint practice in Tennessee.

That progression suggests a more favorable impression entering the final weeks before the regular season. Price still has to show he can remain available and earn Seattle’s faith in the areas Zierlein highlighted, particularly ball security and pass protection.

The opportunity should be there if he does.

With Charbonnet working his way back from a significant knee injury, Price has a chance to get ahead before the backfield reaches full strength.

NFL.com sees that opening turning into more than a temporary assignment.