Seattle Seahawks’ Jadarian Price Gets Encouraging Verdict Ahead of Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks opened the summer with a running back competition, but the player who received the earliest first-team work may not be who finishes the preseason on top.

In a July 19 examination of early rookie buzz, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox concluded that first-round pick Jadarian Price will become Seattle’s RB1 during the preseason, even if George Holani remains part of a committee.

However in June, ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Holani tended to receive the first opportunity with the No. 1 offense during the six full-squad practices open to reporters.

Price and free-agent addition Emanuel Wilson worked behind him.

That order created an unexpected opening to training camp, but one that Knox views it as temporary.

Price’s Draft Status Keeps Him at Center of Backfield

The Seahawks selected Price with the No. 32 overall pick after he spent his college career sharing the Notre Dame backfield.

The limited workload created questions, but it also left Price with fewer miles than most running backs chosen near the top of the draft.

He rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries last season, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He also scored twice as a receiver and returned two kicks for touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus found that Price averaged 6.9 yards per carry on zone concepts, second in the 2026 running back class behind only Jeremiyah Love among players with at least 100 attempts.

His offerings showed why Seattle was willing to invest a first-round pick despite Price never serving as Notre Dame’s primary starter.

Bleacher Report draft analyst Damian Parson described Price as a patient runner with high-level vision and the ability to fit zone or gap concepts.

Parson also viewed him as a potential NFL starter who could develop into a third-down receiving option.

Price still has work ahead.

Parson identified ball security and route development as areas for improvement after Price fumbled three times on 113 carries in 2025.

Training camp will also show how quickly he can earn the coaching staff’s trust in pass protection and other high-leverage situations.

That evaluation matches the role Seattle appears prepared to explore.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said after the draft that Price would compete across the offense, including in the passing game and potentially as a returner.

The Seahawks can take a measured approach during installation without changing the larger plan for their rookie.

Holani’s Early Lead Still Matters for Seattle

Holani’s first-team work is still indispensable, as he already understands Seattle’s personnel and spent last season working in the system.

Offensive coordinator Brian Fleury also served as the run-game coordinator before moving into his new role, so Holani had an advantage while the offense was being installed.

He appeared in 11 regular-season games last year, rushing for 73 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries. He later contributed during Seattle’s playoff run after returning from injured reserve.

The Seahawks also have reason to keep several backs involved.

Zach Charbonnet is working back from an ACL injury, while Emanuel Wilson brings 1,083 career rushing yards and experience handling a larger workload.

Knox expects Price to be “cemented in the RB1 role” before the preseason end, while Holani holds a meaningful place in the rotation.

That outcome would reflect Seattle’s investment and the opportunity available after Kenneth Walker III departed in free agency.

The early order gives Holani a chance to spur a competition.

But Price still enters training camp with a direct avenue to becoming its eventual winner.